Children get in the spring spirit with May Day Baskets

Children celebrated spring at The Children's Garden and Art Center by creating May Day baskets May 1.

May Day baskets traditionally are composed of sweet treats and flowers that bloom after April showers. Generally, people create the baskets and leave them on a neighbor's door as a surprise.

While the children at the garden and art center didn't leave them on a doorstep, Director Robin Fulk said they did give them to others to spread kindness and spring cheer.