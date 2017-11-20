Child injured in Lakewood Ranch crash reunited with paramedics

Seven-year-old Caden McClusky watched with wonder as a blue helicopter landed in a field at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center Nov. 20.

The last time he saw it Nov. 7, he was a trauma-alert patient on a board and wearing a neck brace to be transported to All Children’s Hospital. Paramedics weren’t sure how severe his injuries were after the vehicle in which he was riding rear-ended another vehicle at a high speed while heading northbound on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard near Lost Creek Terrace, in Lakewood Ranch.

But on Nov. 20, the three Manatee County Emergency Services crew members who treated Caden on scene Nov. 7, as well as two of three members of the Aeromed helicopter crew who transported him to All Children’s Hospital, were reunited with him for an informal celebration.

“It’s rare you get an opportunity to do this type of thing,” said Jason Evans, district chief for Manatee EMS.

Caden made sure to thank the paramedics who cared for him and said meeting them again was a “cool” experience.

Manatee County paramedic Clint Faulkner said the idea for the get-together arose after he saw a Facebook post saying Caden was fairing well and on his way to recovery.

“There’s so many unknowns (on scene) and you worry when you see that much (vehicle) damage and you don’t see many physical injuries,” Faulkner said. “(Caden) was brave the whole time.”

Caden’s mom, Katie Dean, said Caden had fractured his skull and lacerated his liver during the accident, but left the hospital two days later.

“It’s the call you never want to get as a mother,” she said of the accident.

Caden returned to school at Gullett Elementary School Nov. 13, Katie Dean said.

Caden’s father, Mike McClusky, who was driving and suffered a heart-related medical episode at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. No information as to his condition has been released.