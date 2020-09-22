Chief gets an award

Before his retirement, the Rotarians want to honor their police chief.
Longboat Key police chief Pete Cumming is retiring, but he's not leaving without an award.
On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key honored Cumming with a Paul Harris Fellow award, which is named for the organization's founder and is given to anyone (including non-Rotarians) who illustrates the club's mission.
"He embodies service above self," Rotarian Nancy Rozance said. "It's just a way for our club to say thanks."
In a nod to COVID concerns, the award ceremony included a bit of subterfuge. Rozance delivered a wrapped pin and certificate to the police station with instructions to Cumming not to open it until Sept. 22.