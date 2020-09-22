 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020 1 day ago

Chief gets an award

Before his retirement, the Rotarians want to honor their police chief.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Key police chief Pete Cumming is retiring, but he's not leaving without an award.

On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key honored Cumming with a Paul Harris Fellow award, which is named for the organization's founder and is given to anyone (including non-Rotarians) who illustrates the club's mission. 

"He embodies service above self," Rotarian Nancy Rozance said. "It's just a way for our club to say thanks." 

In a nod to COVID concerns, the award ceremony included a bit of subterfuge. Rozance delivered a wrapped pin and certificate to the police station with instructions to Cumming not to open it until Sept. 22. 

