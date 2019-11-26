Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Stubbs

Cheyenne Stubbs is a junior guard on the Sarasota High girls basketball team. Stubbs scored 23 points in the Sailors' 65-22 home win against Wiregrass Ranch High on Nov. 22.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started when I was 3 1/2 years old. I picked up a ball and threw it in the hoop. That is when it all started. I lived in Charlotte, N.C., then. I moved here soon after that.

What is the appeal to you?

Everything. The atmosphere, the flow of the game, the way the ball feels. Shooting and dribbling. The players and the fans. I love it all. I love to play every chance I get.

What is your best skill?

Both shooting and dribbling. When I was younger, I started with dribbling. As I got older, I got more comfortable with shooting. That has improved over the years. Now, my range goes all the way (down the court).

What is your favorite memory?

The AAU National Championships my eighth grade year. I was playing with Florida Future at the time. We won the whole thing at Disney World. That was awesome.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being able to go through adversity and keep playing. Never thinking about giving up at all. Looking past whatever is in your way and playing hard.

What are your goals for the season?

As a team, we want to advance farther than we did last season. For me personally, I want to get a lot more assists.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Paris, France. I would love to see the Eiffel Tower. It looks so pretty. Actually, in my ninth grade art class, I drew the Eiffel Tower for one of our assignments. I want to see it in person now.

Which superpower would you pick?

Probably to be invisible. I don't know. Sometimes I just don't want to be around a lot of people. I would also be able to sneak up on people and play jokes and whatnot. I could take someone's food and they would have no idea it was me.

What is your favorite subject?

Math is my favorite. I love a challenge.

What is the best advice you have received?

I have a couple. The first is a motto: O.W.E. Out-work everyone. You owe no one except yourself. The other piece is from my mom (Kimberly Stubbs), who tells me to never give up and to keep pushing no matter what happens. In the end, you will get where you need to go.

Finish this sentence: "Cheyenne Stubbs is … "

… Still up and coming.