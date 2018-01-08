East County Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Stubbs

Cheyenne Stubbs is a Braden River girls basketball freshman. She scored 22 points Jan. 4 in the Pirates' 100-14 win against Cardinal Mooney High.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing competitively in fourth grade and never stopped. I played both soccer and basketball but gave up soccer to focus on competitive basketball. It's been nonstop since then.

What is the appeal of basketball to you?

I love how the game moves. Some people, when they watch basketball, they just see players running back and forth. I see a flow in the movement. It's like a river. I love games with two good teams competing.

What is your best skill?

Dribbling and shooting, so basically creating my own shot. People have told me that I'll be a shooting guard in the future, so I've been working on that a lot.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

I won the eighth-grade AAU National Championship last July (17) with the Florida Future. That was awesome.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome?

Balancing school and basketball work. We practice so hard and so much that there's no time to get school stuff done. I stay up late to work on it, get up early for school and do it all again.

What are your personal and team goals for 2018?

As a team, we want to go as far as we can, whether that's in the district tournament or beyond. For me, I want to keep getting better in all areas. That's what it takes to succeed at the next level.

Where would you go on your dream vacation?

If I had a bunch of money, I would go to California and visit the Staples Center. My favorite team is the Los Angeles Lakers. I loved watching Kobe Bryant (growing up), so I'd go see them play. I'd donate the rest of my (vacation) money to the community. I see a lot of NBA stars give back to where they're from and I'd like to do the same thing someday.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math, because I like a challenge.

What is the best advice you have received?

To never give up and to always be positive. My mom (Kimberly Stubbs) tells me to be positive all the time. She says no one is going to want you if you have a bad attitude, and no one wants a quitter either, so you can't give up when it's hard.

Finish this sentence: "Cheyenne Stubbs is ... "

... Coming up. Some people would saw I'm "raw" or I'm a "baller," but I'm the next thing that's coming. When 2021 hits (her senior year), look out.