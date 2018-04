Co-owners Colleen Collandra andJeff Daly. Pete Collandra is not pictured.

Longbeach Cafe has officially been serving up its menu for four years. On April 2, 2014, the cafe opened in the former Isabelle’s Eatery location.

“It’s been great just watching it come back to life,” Co-owner Jeff Daly said.

The cafe celebrated with customers and a cake, despite a slight error in the frosting that called it the Longboat Cafe.