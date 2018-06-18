Cheers for 90 years

Longboat Key resident Richard Williams celebrated a milestone May 29. He turned 90.

Williams, a World War II veteran who served in Italy and Greece, likes having memories to look back on, but prefers the now.

“A lot of things have happened in my life, and I look back on them. I like to live in the present, so it’s nice to have those memories. They enriched my life, and it was great experiences, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else, just something you couldn’t duplicate today,” he said.

Following his stints in Italy and Greece, Williams lived in Morocco for a year working for Voice of America.

He then went to the University of Minnesota before embarking on a 32-year career with General Motors.

On June 23, Williams will celebrate and reflect on his 90 years with his friends and family.

“It feels good,” he said. “I feel good. I’m in good health, so I’m very pleased, and I thank God for that I guess. I’m happy where I’m at.”