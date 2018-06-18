 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 20, 2018 4 hours ago

Cheers for 90 years

Share
Longboat Key resident Richard Williams celebrated his 90th birthday on May 29. Now, he's ready to celebrate his life experiences and milestone birthday with friends.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key resident Richard Williams celebrated a milestone May 29. He turned 90.

Williams, a World War II veteran who served in Italy and Greece, likes having memories to look back on, but prefers the now.

“A lot of things have happened in my life, and I look back on them. I like to live in the present, so it’s nice to have those memories. They enriched my life, and it was great experiences, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else, just something you couldn’t duplicate today,” he said. 

Following his stints in Italy and Greece, Williams lived in Morocco for a year working for Voice of America. 

He then went to the University of Minnesota before embarking on a 32-year career with General Motors.

On June 23, Williams will celebrate and reflect on his 90 years with his friends and family.

“It feels good,” he said. “I feel good. I’m in good health, so I’m very pleased, and I thank God for that I guess. I’m happy where I’m at.”

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement