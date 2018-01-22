East County Athlete of the Week: Chase Sharp

Chase Sharp is a 195-pound senior wrestler at Lakewood Ranch High. He holds a 22-1 record and won the Jerry Mita tournament at Pinellas Park High on Jan. 20, going 4-0.

When did you start wrestling?

I was on the freshman football team and coach Pat (Ancil) said I should try wrestling. I wanted to lose weight (Sharp was about 215 pounds then) and thought it would help my tackling, so I tried it and loved it.

What is the appeal of it now?

I like the toughness of it. There's nobody faking injuries or anything. You just come out and dominate.

What is your best skill?

My instincts. I am able to tell when an opponent is about to shoot, before they do it.

What is your favorite memory?

Placing sixth at the state tournament last year. It was the first time I went to states, and I plan on going back and finishing higher this year.

What is the most challenging aspect of wrestling?

The conditioning. You have to push through the pain if a match goes six minutes or more. I run three miles a day after practice to keep in shape.

Will you pursue wrestling in college?

Maybe. If I win states, I'm going to think about it. I don't know if I want to watch my weight as much in college.

What is your dream vacation?

Scuba diving in New Zealand. I've never been scuba diving before but I love the water and it seems like a cool place to do it.

What is your dream job?

An astronomer with NASA. There's so much out there we don't know about. I'd like to be the one to discover it.

What is the best advice you have received?

Give everything 100%, even if you don't see the purpose in it. The outcome might be different than you think it will be.

Finish this sentence: "Chase Sharp is ... "

... Hard-working. I can tell I work harder than anyone at any practice or anywhere else.