Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday arrested a man on State Road 64 in East County who was wanted in an attempted murder.

Reginald Callaway Jr., is a suspect in a shooting that took place Aug. 4 at approximately 2 a.m. near the 300 block of 21st Street West in Palmetto.

At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies located Callaway and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. Deputies deployed stop sticks on S.R. 64 just west of I-75. Callaway swerved in an attempt to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll and crash on the south side of S.R. 64.

Callaway was ejected from the vehicle but got up and attempted to flee. Deputies apprehended him. Callaway sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victim who was shot on Aug. 4 has not been identified by the Sheriff's Office.