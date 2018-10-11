Charter Review Board, Seat 2: Mindy Lou Simmons

Why do you want to serve on the Charter Review Board? It seems to me that we need more down to earth citizen representation on our CRB. I was asked to run as a representative for citizens in my district.

What would be your top three priorities, if elected? Keeping development and growth down to a realistic minimum. We are already losing so much of our green space, which is what is so charming about our Sarasota communities. If I can speak for the citizens for affordable housing and the preservation of green space through the rules of our Charter, I would like to do so. I would also work toward adding a citizen's bill of rights to our charter. Our voices need to be heard and we need to understand our rights as citizens of Sarasota County.

Do you think the board should take a more active or passive role in determining potential changes to the charter? Right now, I think we should take a more active role.

What makes you a better candidate for the office than your opponent? Fresh eyes and ears. I am a conservationist and will strive to protect our environment over constant growth and development.