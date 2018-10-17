Charter Review Board, District 1: Krista Lohr

Why do you want to serve on the Charter Review Board? Currently, the Charter Review Board lacks an advocate for the people and the environment. I want to serve on the Charter Review Board to be a voice for the voters and to protect Sarasota County's natural resources.

What would be your top two priorities, if elected? Bring awareness to the Charter and Charter Review Board. As I have been speaking with voters, it has become quite clear that many voters are unaware of the Charter and the Charter Review Board. I would propose that The Charter Review Board implement a community outreach plan and educate the public regarding the Charter and Charter Review Board. Listen to the voters. I want to hear from the public regarding the how the Charter could potentially address issues and concerns the people have, that the Charter does not currently address.

Do you think the board should take a more active or passive role in determining potential changes to the charter? Any recommendations and proposals by the Charter Review Board should be made after careful review of the Charter, input by the public, and should reflect the will of the voters. After all, the members of the Charter Review Board are elected to represent the voters.

What makes you a better candidate for the office than your opponent? I first moved to Sarasota in 1989 and attended Sarasota High School. I attended Florida State University and earned my JD at New England School of Law. I am very passionate about environmental issues and have been for a long time. I am proud to serve as the Vice Chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida and Newsletter Editor of the Manatee Sarasota Sierra Club Group's newsletter, the BOCA. I am also honored to serve as Treasurer of Suncoast Women of Action. I want represent the voters and be a voice of the people on the Sarasota County Charter Review Board.