Charles Lenard “Chuck” Boyer, LCDR, USN (Ret.)

1930-2018

Charles Lenard “Chuck” Boyer, LCDR, USN (Ret.), 87, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2018, at Tidwell Hospice in Bradenton, FL.

Charles was born on a farm in Warrensburg, IL, on July 22, 1930, son of Earl and Bessie Lee Hathaway Boyer, and enlisted in the Navy after high school. His superiors quickly recognized his intelligence, and he received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated in 1953 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later was honored to pin his grandson, Neil Whitesell '10 Naval Academy graduate, when he received his Wings of Gold as a naval helicopter pilot.

He was a supply officer on the USNS Ponchatoula and USS Marshall, and loved to attend ship reunions. After his military service, he earned a master’s degree in Business from Georgetown University and worked in Contract Negotiations for the federal government in Crystal City, VA, until his retirement.

"His love of the sea continued after he moved to Longboat Key, FL. He volunteered as the “Critter Getter,” as the local newspaper called him, collecting shells and sea creatures from the Gulf of Mexico for the world-famous Mote Marine Aquarium exhibits."

His love of the sea continued after he moved to Longboat Key, FL. He volunteered as the “Critter Getter,” as the local newspaper called him, collecting shells and sea creatures from the Gulf of Mexico for the world-famous Mote Marine Aquarium exhibits.

He is survived by his brothers Earl, Richard (Elissa), William (Merri), and Don (Sally) Boyer; stepchildren Susan and Danny Carney from his marriage to Elizabeth Carney; and stepchildren Wesley and Jeff (Susan) Chumley, Kathy (Ken) Noffke, and Bonnie (Len) Horst, from his marriage of 23 years to Bettye Chumley Boyer, who died in August. He is predeceased by his sister Betty Buttrum, half brothers Herschel and Karl Boyer.

SERVICE:He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery in May 2018.