Charity race raises the woof in Lakewood Ranch

Shawna Cruikshank and her husband, Jim, first saw their dog, Buddy, at the Doggies 4 Duchenne race on Feb. 17.

Buddy was one of the dogs up for adoption that the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch walked at the race in order to promote the animals.

Josh Davis, the owner of CrossFit Lena, received a plaque for hosting the race.

"We just saw him and we knew we wanted him right away," Cruikshank said. "He's a very good boy and he's blessed our life."

On May 4 at CrossFit Lena in Bradenton, organizers of the Doggies 4 Duchenne race presented a check for $17,131 to Another Day for Gray and the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch. The amount will be split in half for both nonprofits.

Another Day for Gray was started by Jennifer Tullio, to raise awareness and seek a core for Duchenne's muscular dystrophy, which her son, Grayson, is fighting.