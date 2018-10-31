Chamber jet sets for South Africa

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is adding a new stamp to its passport.

On May 6, 2019, the Chamber is embarking on another international trip. This time, to South Africa with Victoria Falls, a release from the chamber said.

Last year, the chamber traveled with a group to China. This year, the 12-day program will lead travelers on tours through the Victoria Falls on the Zimbabwe side and take them on a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. There are also multiple optional tours, including a Robben Island tour and a white shark encounter, the release said.

“I am really excited to be able to offer this trip to the public for such a great price, especially to be able to tour Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Wonders of the World,” Chamber President Gail Loefgren said in the statement. “Last year we took a group to China and they had a wonderful experience. We are hoping for a similar experience in 2019.”

The all-inclusive price is $3,899 per person in double occupancy. Single occupancy is available for an extra $695.

The price includes round-trip airfare from Orlando, accommodation for nine nights, daily breakfast buffets, arrival and departure transfers, domestic airfare from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls and Johannesburg to Cape Town, transportation in a luxury coach, admission to sites, the sunset cruise and tour of Victoria Falls, the release said.

In addition to the optional tours excursions, there is also an optional tour extension that includes extra nights in Victoria Falls and Cape Town and/or three days in Dubai.

The chamber expects the trip to fill quickly as 24 spots are available. To register, stop by the chamber office at 5390 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

There will be an information webinar at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28. To attend the meeting, call 383-2466 or email [email protected].

At the time of registration, a non-refundable deposit of $500 per person is due. The final payment is due Feb. 6, 2019.