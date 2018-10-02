 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 5 hours ago

Celebrate with us!

Share
On Oct. 17, Longboat Observer readers are invited to our office at 5570 GMD to pick up a copy of the 40th anniversary issue and enjoy coffee and doughnuts.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we are inviting all residents and Longboat Observer readers to join us for coffee and doughnuts on Oct. 17. Anytime between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., readers can stop by our office, 5570 GMD, and pick up an edition of our special 40th anniversary issue, plus grab a coffee and doughnut and mingle with the staff. For questions call 383-3468.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement