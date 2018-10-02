Celebrate with us!

On Oct. 17, Longboat Observer readers are invited to our office at 5570 GMD to pick up a copy of the 40th anniversary issue and enjoy coffee and doughnuts.
As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we are inviting all residents and Longboat Observer readers to join us for coffee and doughnuts on Oct. 17. Anytime between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., readers can stop by our office, 5570 GMD, and pick up an edition of our special 40th anniversary issue, plus grab a coffee and doughnut and mingle with the staff. For questions call 383-3468.