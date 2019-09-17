 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 3 hours ago

Cat Depot welcomes Bahamian cats

Cat Depot rescued 10 Bahamian cats after Hurricane Dorian.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Fresh off a plane from the Bahamas, 10 felines are now looking for new homes.

Cat Depot, a Sarasota-based animal rescue group, partnered with the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organization to provide help to the Bahamas Humane Society after Hurricane Dorian.

The cats will be available for adoption after a two-week quarantine and range in age from 6 months to 1 1/2 years.

For information, go to CatDepot.org or Cat Depot’s Facebook page at facebook.com/catdepot.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

