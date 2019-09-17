Cat Depot welcomes Bahamian cats

Fresh off a plane from the Bahamas, 10 felines are now looking for new homes.

Cat Depot, a Sarasota-based animal rescue group, partnered with the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organization to provide help to the Bahamas Humane Society after Hurricane Dorian.

The cats will be available for adoption after a two-week quarantine and range in age from 6 months to 1 1/2 years.

For information, go to CatDepot.org or Cat Depot’s Facebook page at facebook.com/catdepot.