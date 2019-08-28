Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Casey Willis

Casey Willis is a seventh grade volleyball player at Pine View School. She also plays club volleyball with EVO Athletics, where she has impressed the coaching staff over the summer.

When did you start playing volleyball?

About three years ago. I used to do taekwondo (Willis is a first-degree black belt), but one day I heard about volleyball and thought 'This is cool.' I checked it out without knowing anyone on the team.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the cooperation within the team. I like the game itself, too. The competition, the tournaments, the energy.

What is your best skill?

I would say hitting, then serving. I like hitting the most.

What is your favorite memory?

At the end of every season, we play a tournament in Disney (the AAU Volleyball Classic). Those are the best. They do a great job of hosting it and it is such a fun experience. There are so many good teams there. It feels like we are 'in the game' when we play there. It is invigorating.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Having confidence in my own abilities. Getting over those mental blocks, whether during a game or at home or at practice. I work with my family and my coaching staff on it. I tell myself I can do it until I feel confident. I think about how far I have come as a player since I started and that helps, too.

What is your favorite food?

Steak, cooked medium. It's so good.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite show is 'The Office.' I don't think I have a favorite movie. I like all different genres.

What are your hobbies?

I taught myself to play the ukulele. I watch videos and listen to songs and pick up the chords that way. I love playing Billie Eilish songs.

Which superpower would you pick?

Super strength. I could use it to protect people. To rescue as well as fight, if I had to do that.

What is the best advice you have received?

Believe in yourself and let go of your stress. That gets you through it. That is how you get stronger.

Finish this sentence: "Casey Willis is … "

… Determined. I put a lot of pressure on myself but I am good about persevering through that weight on me.