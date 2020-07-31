Casey Key property sells for $4.1 million

A two-property sale on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. J. Arthur Urciuoli, of Osprey, Caryn Jacoby, of Cos Cob, Conn., and Christian Urcuioli, of New York City, sold their two properties at 1906 Casey Key Road to Jerry and Rita Collins, of Nokomis, for $4.1 million. The first property was built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,388 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1997, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,379 square feet of living area. They sold for $1 million in 1996.

SARASOTA

W.H. Whitakers

June and William Ray sold their home at 816 22nd St. to 816 22nd Street LLC for $1.6 million. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,698 square feet of living area.

Embassy House

Harriet Tarlow sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Gail Sato Welch, of Arlington, Va., for $639,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $131,000 in 1990.

Avondale

Andrea Flynn Mogensen, trustee, and Eric Rossi sold the home at 1127 Osprey Ave. to Colin Mahon and Valerie Brizuela Mahon, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1955, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2010.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA ONE88: John and Carol Bruno, of Ridgewood, N.J., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to Maureen Kay Huber, of Sarasota, for $3.4 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,879 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.8 million in 2017. SIESTA KEY Bay Island: Loni and Denise Graiver, of Falmouth, Maine, sold their home at 657 Siesta Drive to Gio Massie LLC for $1,224,600. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,342 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH Silver Oak: James Carey, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 5351 Hunt Club Way to John and Lou Anne Nelson, of Sarasota, for $1,085,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,345 square feet of living area. OSPREY South Creek Point: David and Amy Elder, of Osprey, sold their home at 434 Camille Drive to Gerald Keoughan and Jennifer Long, of Osprey, for $925,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $593,000 in 2010.

Sapphire Shores

Enrique and Eileen Roque, of Ponte Vedra Beach, sold their home at 4811 Bay Shore Road to Matthew Du Donis, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,754 square feet of living area. It sold for $41,000 in 1973.

Pine Shores Estates

Stephen and Maria Warden, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1724 Redwood St. to Christopher and Eva Danielak, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1958, it has one bedroom, three baths, a pool and 2,294 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2006.

Gulf Gate Woods

Donna Thornton, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2519 Cardwell Way to Adam and Michele Cuffaro, of Sarasota, for $393,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2016.

Paul John, of Panama City Beach, sold his home at 2943 Tuckerstown Drive to Michael Remmel and Holly Pethick, of Macungie, Pa., for $345,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Michael Moore, of Fishers, Ind., sold his home at 7440 Mariana Drive to Vertex Systems LC for $300,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $106,000 in 1985.

South Gate

Don Gravley and Harold Writesel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2533 Espanola Ave. to Anthony Castellano and Victoria Patrone, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,599 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Logan and Leah Walker, of Chattanooga, Tenn., sold their home at 3125 Meyer Drive to Eddie Rodriguez and Elizabeth Vidal, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,717 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2018.

Graham Lorenz, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2732 Wisteria Place to Paolo Lorenzi, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $176,700 in 2014.

THR Florida LP sold the home at 2525 Juniper Place to Brandy Ferguson, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,739 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,500 in 1997.

Gabriela Ghigiu, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2403 Tangerine Drive to Eliza Deanne Heinlein, of Sarasota, for $293,900. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,378 square feet of living area. It sold for $79,000 in 1994.

Gulf Gate East

Martin and Julie Glover and Jess Glover, of Venice, sold their home at 3865 Kingston Blvd. to Cesare Di Iorio and Diana Mattera, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,814 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,900 in 2019.

Bay Haven

Edward Hull, trustee, of Washington, D.C., sold the home at 868 Patterson Drive to Matthew John and Smith Morgan Tilka, of Sarasota, for $348,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,500 in 2013.

Gulf Gate Pines

Paul and Joan Stoutenborough sold their home at 2230 Pine View Circle to Peter Magnuson, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2000.

Rolando

Wanda Lawrence, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4218 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Brent Allen Fisher and Savannah Marie Worthington, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,944 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2015.

Indian Beach

Darrell Warren-Sedliar, of St. Louis, sold the home at 734 42nd St. to Ryan Buyssens and Molly Reilly, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $55,000 in 1985.

Palmer

Melody Johnson, of Murphy, N.C., sold the home at 1904 Shade Ave. to Evanthia Carver and William Stogsdill, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It sold for $91,000 in 1994.

Broadway Promenade

Daniel and Jill Romanelli, of Philadelphia, sold their Unit 1637 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Joshua Glazer, of Staten Island, N.Y., and Marsha Glazer, of Silver Spring, Md., for $285,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,051 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,800 in 2007.

Third Addition to Vamo

Bertalan and Angie Kocsis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1877 Vamo Drive to Jan and Eva Bialkowski, of Sarasota, for $276,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,900 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

Josephine Bellezza, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 6944 Antigua Place to Don Gravley, of Sarasota, for $263,100. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,507 square feet of living area. It sold for $47,500 in 1976.

Oak Shores

Mervin Hochstetler, of Sarasota, sold his home at 827 Trotter Ave. to Samuel and Lena Lapp, of Gap, Pa., for $250,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,169 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Key

Gerard Ezcurra, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 5030 Commonwealth Drive to Gordon Leonard Lloyd Jr., trustee, of Palm Coast, for $800,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,444 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $810,000 in 2004.

Tivoli-by-the-Sea

Steven Rowe, of Tampa, and Judith Schunot, of Otisville, Mich., trustees, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 625 Beach Road to Patricia Flores, of Miami, for $752,600. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,000 in 1981.

Siesta’s Bayside

Carol Lau, of Guttenberg, Iowa, sold her home at 4550 Woodside Road to McLloy LLC for $730,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,864 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 1986.

Siesta Isles

Shirley Katherine Gamble, trustee, sold the home at 943 Contento St. to Karen Schreyer, of Williamstown, Ky., for $665,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 1998.

Fisherman’s Cove

John and Grainne McBride, of Tyrone, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Patrick and Annamarie Johnson, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 969 square feet of living area. It sold for $244,000 in 1998.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Marta and Jozef Zetocha, Lucia Zetocha and Martin Zetocha, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 6267 Midnight Pass Road to Family Nichols Trust LLC for $552,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,469 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2012.

E.S. Boyd’s

RTO Property LLC sold two properties at 4408 Midnight Pass Road to Karl Jasinski and Jose Manuel Jr., of Sarasota, for $487,800. The first property was built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,803 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 808 square feet of living area. They sold for $475,000 in 2019.

The Moorings

Esther Cornell, of Altamont, N.Y., sold her Unit 7 condominium at 9062 Midnight Pass Road to Tori Beth and Todd Christopher Smith, of St. Cloud, for $355,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1991.

Siesta Harbor

James and Diane Roytz, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 17 condominium at 1215 S. Portofino Drive to Christopher and Laure Jones, of Parma, Ohio, for $335,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Beach Club of Siesta Key

Bree Siesta Key 1 LLC sold the Unit 110D condominium at 1054 Sun N Sea Drive to Bricher Coastal LLC for $320,000. Built in 2009, it has one bedroom, one bath and 446 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,900 in 2017.

White Sands Village

AGR Concierge Services LLC sold the Unit 712 condominium at 5657 Midnight Pass Road to Karl Fromm and Gladys Jaramillo Fromm, of Riverview, for $310,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,000 in 2016.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Malcolm and Ann Moore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5352 Hunt Club Way to Elizabeth O’Neil, trustee, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,128 square feet of living area. It sold for $727,000 in 2018.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Mark Stewart Terres and Suzanne Marie Burcal-Terres sold their home at 8709 Mangilli Road to Renee Hamad, of Sarasota, for $735,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $728,300 in 2017.

Rita Pappas, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, sold her home at 4185 Cascina Way to Leila Sakhai, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,400 in 2016.

The Hamptons

Ian Black and Rosann Argenti, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4989 Gardiners Bay Circle to Vadym and Anna Kaminska, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,187 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2007.

John and Beverly Jean Wallace, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5170 Highbury Circle to Angel Rodriguez, of Orlando, for $385,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Wade and Paula Tucker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6179 Anise Drive to Lawrence and Stephanie Gioconda, of Sarasota, for $568,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,517 square feet of living area. It sold for $462,900 in 2015.

Larry and Martha Brown, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6227 Anise Drive to Gerald and Loretta Luhman, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $509,700 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

Brian and Nancy Glabb, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5810 Benevento Drive to Robert and Carole Salutes, of Sarasota, for $478,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2007.

Turtle Rock

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the home at 4917 Sabal Lake Circle to Eva Ziomek, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,053 square feet of living area.

David Pertle, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8128 Nice Way to Dorothy Yeoman-Neuhauser, trustee, of Sarasota, for $387,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,000 in 2002.

Mara Villa II

Maurice and Sara Benesch, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 8 condominium at 7357 Regina Royale Blvd. to Bruce and Marie Scheible, of Springfield, Mass., for $380,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $407,000 in 2007.

Sandhill Preserve

Robert and Marianne Hirschman, of Brewster, Mass., sold their home at 5365 Sundew Drive to Kevin Miller and Alice Ronsivalli, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,000 in 2014.

Parisienne Gardens

Linda Lipson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 5218 Parisienne Place to Mark Callahan and Valerie Lomus, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $476,100 in 2004.

Villas at Deer Creek

John Souza, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4488 Deer Trail Blvd. to Matthew Dominick and Heather Marie Lomazzo, of Dundee, Mich., for $315,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2013.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Randy and Donna Marie Gugino, of Clarence Center, N.Y., sold their home at 9421 Forest Hills Circle to Charles and Luella Gustafson, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,948 square feet of living area. It sold for $211,100 in 1998.

Bouchard Gardens

Michael Penney, of Nokomis, and Susan Livingston, of Marblehead, Mass., trustees, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 5244 Bouchard Circle to Gordon and Kimberly Sharps, of N. Kingstown, R.I., for $285,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,900 in 2000.

Fairway Woods

David Seelbinder, of Hendersonville, N.C., sold the Unit 1401 condominium at 7726 Fairway Woods Drive to John and Christine Sullivan, of Green Bay, Wis., for $265,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2010.

OSPREY

Bayside

Douglas Andrew and Brenda Hoadley, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold their home at 3973 Waypoint Ave. to Carlo Costantini, of Wolcott, Conn., for $680,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,377 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2018.

Pine Ranch

Alan and Lou Ann Presby, of Panama City Beach, sold their home at 103 Longbow Trail to Eric Lough and Ann Piscitelli, of Nokomis, for $630,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area.

Rivendell

Howard William Vanik and Mary Ellen Vanik, trustees, sold the home at 587 Meadow Sweet Circle to Ellen Lawlor, of Osprey, for $430,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2012.

Sorrento Shores

Richard and Barbara Posner, of Osprey, sold their home at 420 S. Shore Drive to Gregory and Jeppa Thornburg, of Mechanicville, Md., for $379,900. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,872 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1993.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

Susan Beckner, Paul Beckner and Meredith Beckner Perreault, trustees, of McLean, Va., sold the home at 2712 Casey Key Road to Stephen Lewis Jr. and Denise Favreau, of Nokomis, for $1.55 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,365 square feet of living area.

Calusa Lakes

Lester Ebert and Annette Mann, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2015 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Bradford Shorr, trustee, of Geneva, Ill., for $475,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,990 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2003.

William and Patricia Davis, trustees, of Libertyville, Ill, sold the home at 2027 White Feather Lane to Gary Alan Dickerson and Cynthia Christian, trustees, of Venice, for $406,300. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,125 square feet of living area.

Blackburn Shores

James Lewis and Stephanie Venn sold their home at 408 Waterside Lane to Molly Swafford and Richard Blake Swafford, of Nokomis, for $420,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,914 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,500 in 2012.

Sorrento East

Jim and Jodi Jones, of Fairfield, Ohio, sold their home at 137 Da Vinci Drive to Robin Earl and Lisa Ann Harrell, of Nokomis, for $329,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,976 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 2010.

Sorrento South

Michael and Andrea Faline sold their home at 102 Cavallini Drive to Kevin and Theresa Hartter, of Nokmois, for $296,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,662 square feet of living area.