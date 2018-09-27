Casey Key home sells for $4 million

A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 3801 Casey Key Road LLC sold the home at 3801 Casey Key Road to Michael and Julia Kreuziger, of Fond du Lac, Wis., for $4 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,112 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Harbor Acres

Jill Morris and Wilbur Bakke III, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1405 Flower Drive to John Thompson and Lisa Tichenor, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $887,300 in 2003.

Holiday Harbor

William Bohack, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7794 S. Holiday Drive to Donald and Deborah Borowske, of North Royalton, Ohio, for $900,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,000 in 1987.

Alinari

John and Jody Chicoine, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 901 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Lisa Eldridge, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2007.

Marquee en Ville

Daniel and Linda Kelly and John and Catherine Flickinger, of Derwood, Md., sold their Unit 119-C condominium at 235 Cocoanut Ave. to Barbara Krystyniak and Gary Traverso, of Joliet, Ill., for $604,200. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2006.

Phillippi Cove

Kathryn Wimmer sold the home at 2405 Nassau St. to Todd and Liceth Page, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $36,000 in 1969.

Essex House

Christina and Wilbur Smith sold their Unit 208 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Henry and Cheryl Fraser, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,000 in February.

Riverview Manor

Michael Caldwell and Denene Caldwell, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2491 Waterview Court to Diane Cox, of Fort Myers, for $499,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,800 in 2003.

Graham Heights

Vadim Fischer, of Ridgefield, Conn., sold his home at 1776 Irving St. to Equine Real Estate LLC for $490,000. Built in 1950, it has one bedroom, one bath and 916 square feet of living area.

Bay View Acres

Theresa Mesia, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6665 Avenue D to Allan Mesia and Laura McManus Mesia, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,700 in 1991.

Hudson Park

Kenneth and Judith Wilson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2505 Wood St. to HP Florida I LLC for $315,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $27,500 in 1973.

Gulf Gate

J. Edward Hart and Carla Piliwale, of Forsyth, Ga., sold their home at 3101 Bispham Road to Joshua and Jillian Haley, of Sarasota, for $303,500. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1984.

Coral Cove

Frances Meyer, John Egberts, Susan Mann and Joanne Barker, of Gainesville, sold their home at 1849 Cockleshell Drive to Dennis Costa and Terri Salt Costa, of Sarasota, for $286,500. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $16,500 in 1976.

South Gate Manor

Robert Neff Jr. and Robert Neff III, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3345 Dawson St. to Selim Ramaj, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2013.

Long Meadow

Landz Management & Consulting LLC sold the home at 2229 Rose St. to MRT International Trading LLC for $255,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,875 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in August.

Meadow Grove

Vicki Davis, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6108 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Julian and Judy Wills, of Osceola, Ind., for $255,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $25,000 in 1984.

SIESTA KEY

Shells of Siesta Key

David Donnersberger, Anne Schultz and Aileen Donnerberger, trustees, of Cook, Ill., sold the Unit 306 condominium at 306 Beach Road to SKKR Investments LLC for $805,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,041 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $815,000 in 2004.

Midnight Cove

Marchris Management Services Ltd. sold the Unit 953 condominium at 6396 Midnight Cove Road to Owen and Sarah Stiegelmeier, of Venice, for $670,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 1989.

Peacock Road

Jon Stafford, of Medway, Ohio, sold his home at 6620 Peacock Road to Andrew Siegal and Sara Guzman, of Napa, Calif., for $635,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Fisherman’s Cove

Konrad and Dorothy Wilk, of Lemont, Ill., sold their Unit A-108 condominium at 8900 Blind Pass Road to Barryville Holdings LLC for $575,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 997 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,500 in 2016.

Sunrise Cove

Edward Schmidt and Sandra Schmidt, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 510 condominium at 8911 Midnight Pass Road to Dean and Nancy Oyler, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $530,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 1998.

Gulf and Bay Club — Bayside

J. Bristol LLC sold the Unit 1313-D condominium at 1313 Siesta Bayside Drive to William Schaefer, of Columbus, Ohio, for $469,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 959 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in April.

Ocean Beach

Bank of America sold two properties at 4510 Banan Place to Darrel Reece, of Sarasota, for $412,200. The first property was built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,990 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one bath and 304 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $465,000 in 2004.

Whispering Sands

Michael Hric, trustee, of Phippsburg, Maine, sold the Unit V-13 condominium at 134 Whispering Sands Circle to Dennis Bontrager, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1984.

Deer Creek

Victoria and Robert Menefee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8202 Shadow Pine Way to Marcio and Marcelina Cunha, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area.

John and Errin Griffin sold their home at 8353 Shadow Pine Way to Philip Topor and Marie Topor, trustees, of Potomac, Md., for $350,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2000.

Wellington Chase

John and Linda Paske, of Oak Lawn, Ill., sold their home at 4923 Avon Lane to Ryan and Rebecca Henderson, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2013.

Provence Gardens

Michael and Doris Mayers, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 7457 Botanica Parkway to Richard and Karen Woods, of Oneonta, N.Y., for $345,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,000 in 2004.

Villagewalk

Elaine Carson, trustee, sold the home at 7545 Pesaro Drive to Elaine Zwelling, trustee, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2003.

Wesley Stout, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5566 Modena Place to Richard and Elaine Samartin, of Sarasota, for $298,900. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2010.

Marc Asturias and Maria Luisa Asturias, of Chapel Hill, N.C., sold their home at 7617 Bergamo Ave. to Stephen Lanza and Madonna McKernon, of West Seneca, N.Y., for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2009.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

James and Susan Hoy sold their home at 11030 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Ian and Brittany Parisi, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $697,400 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Peter Gold and Maureen Crichton-Gold, of St. Augustine, sold their home at 1275 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Dennis Boyer, of Nokomis, for $625,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $563,000 in 2005.

Casey Key

Patrick McDonald and Barbara Phillips, trustees, sold the home at 616 S. Casey Key Road to Richard Ehrgott, of Nokomis, for $549,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area.

Sorrento East

Windsor Property LP sold the home at 320 Matisse Circle S. to Pau and Wendy Wyles, of Nokomis, for $349,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2006.