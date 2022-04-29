Carolyn Ann Connors Etten

1943-2022

It is with profound sadness that we share that Carolyn Ann Connors Etten, 78, of Longboat Key, Florida, and formerly Hinsdale, Illinois was born into heaven on Friday, April 1, 2022 surrounded by her adoring family at home. Carolyn’s final decade was a beautiful reflection of living a life of valiant endurance, selfless love and everlasting grace with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Carolyn was born on December 16, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois as the youngest of two children to Harry and Virginia Connors. Carolyn attended St. Cajetan Elementary School, Mother McAuley High School and Rosary College. Carolyn majored in Elementary Education and Economics.

As a high school junior, Carolyn was introduced to Nick Etten and it was love at first sight. This began an epic love story which unfolded as they joyfully spent each day together from that day on. During their collegiate years, Carolyn never missed one of Nick’s football games at Notre Dame and they were married just 4 weeks after Carolyn graduated from Rosary College. During Nick and Carolyn’s intensely devoted 56 years of marriage, they were blessed with 4 children and 11 grandchildren. Carolyn was an extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother whose unfailing kindness, calming demeanor, exquisite beauty and steadfast faith are legendary. Carolyn’s abundant compassion, sublime brilliance and unparalleled ability to maintain peace will forever serve as an illuminating legacy for all who were blessed by her indelible presence.

Beyond acting as the heart and soul of her family, Carolyn enjoyed working at her children’s schools, caring for the elderly, and participating in several investment clubs. Carolyn was exceedingly enthusiastic about fitness and loved to run, bike, hike and play tennis.

Carolyn will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Nick Etten; her brother, Jerry Connors; her four children and their spouses, Susan and Phil Rooney, Nick and Amy Etten, Jim and Tracy Etten, Brian and Anne Etten; and her eleven grandchildren, Philip Rooney, Caroline Rooney, Clare Rooney, Connor Rooney, James Etten, Maddy Etten, Liam Etten, Henry Etten, Ryan Etten, Nicholas Etten, and Thomas Etten. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Virginia Connors. A celebration of Carolyn’s magnificent life will be held at Old St. Patrick’s Church in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 11th at 9:00 AM with a reception to follow.

Messages of remembrance, stories from Carolyn’s life, and condolences are welcomed and will be cherished by Carolyn’s family at www.legacy.com.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations will be gratefully received in Carolyn’s honor by Lorenzo’s House at www.lorenzoshouse.org. Lorenzo’s House shifts the narrative of families living with Alzheimer’s Disease from isolation and suffering to connection and joy so that the entire family is supported through innovative Alzheimer’s care.