Carla Plush Smith

On January 19th Sarasota lost one of its accomplished daughters when Carla Plush Smith died with her husband Peter at her side after a 25-year pitched battle with breast cancer.

She is survived by her husband, three stepsons, Sean (Jackie) and their daughter Lilian of West Hills CA, Kevin (Adam) of Washington D.C., Cullen of Providence, R.I., her brother Alan (Jennifer) and her mother Lyna Herman (Jon Johnsen) of Sarasota. Carla was predeceased by her sister Tina.

Carla was born in 1960 in Sarasota Memorial Hospital, educated at Sarasota High School and graduated from The University of Florida (bachelor’s degree) and the University of South Florida (Master’s degree). Carla practiced as a Certified Public Accountant in Sarasota for over 25 years, she also held the Certified Financial Planner designation. Carla continued her professional education with some of the nation’s most prestigious seminars and conferences in taxation and financial planning. Throughout her career she was at the cutting edge of the accounting and financial planning professions. Carla was committed to maintaining her expertise because she truly enjoyed her relationships with her clients who were almost universally her friends as well and always wished and labored for the best for them. Her clients experienced this and continually referred their friends to her as did their attorneys and financial advisors. Carla’s masters degree in mental health counseling was a gift to all.

Carla was accomplished in a number of ways. She has held her pilots license, a captains license issued by the Coast Guard, and was a master diver. She traveled the world from Machu Pichu to Bangalore and Siena to Banff. She particularly enjoyed the three months she and Peter devoted to boating in the Exumas.

Carla was active. She loved tennis and regularly swam ½ mile up until the end. She enjoyed collecting unique fountain pens and inks and was a devotee of Liberty Puzzles. Her “Words with Friends” competition was legendary.

Her contributions to the community were significant serving as an officer or director on numerous boards including her role as Chairman of Plymouth Harbor and as the first woman Commodore of The Field Club. Carla joined the board of the Community Foundation shortly before she again became ill.

Carla will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery in February. A celebration of her life will occur on March 3rd from 3 to 5 in the afternoon in the Living Room of The Field Club. All friends and former clients are welcome.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Thursday, March 3, 3PM

Living Room of The Field Club

DONATIONS:

No flowers are desired and contributions may be made in her name to the Athena Progressive Giving Circle of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County which funds programs for women and girls and meaningfully improves their lives.