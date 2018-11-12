Cardinal Mooney volleyball headed to state championship match

The Cardinal Mooney volleyball team is one game away from history.

The Cougars defeated Cardinal Gibbons 3-1 (25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23) on Nov. 10 to advance to the Class 5A state championship match. Senior Kali Plattner had 12 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Junior Sophia Hritz had 10 kills, 17 digs and two aces, and junior Anna Klemeyer had eight kills and five blocks.

Mooney will play Trinity Catholic at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. The Cougars are the top-ranked team in the class, according to MaxPreps, while Trinity Catholic is ranked third.

Admission to the championships is $9 if purchased in advance and $12 on site. Parking costs $10. The match will also be streamed live on Spectrum (for Spectrum customers) and on Boxcast (for non-Spectrum customers).