Cougars volleyball is searching for its chemistry

Down two setters, Cardinal Mooney High volleyball Coach Chad Sutton had to do something his team had not prepared to do in a match against Venice High on Sept. 23.

He asked one of the Cougars star players, sophomore Jordyn Byrd, and a senior, Sylvia Liszewski, to play the position. He then asked the Cougars to switch to a formation they had not practiced. It was, Sutton concedes, a move borne from desperation, but the Cougars — the defending Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state champions — do not ever give up on a match, even in less-than-ideal circumstances.

The moves almost worked. They came in the middle of the third set, with the match tied at one. Cardinal Mooney took that set 25-22. The magic would not last; the Cougars would drop the fourth and fifth sets to lose the match. Sutton cared less about the result than the fact that his team did everything it could.

"Seeing the emotions, seeing the girls rallying and picking (each other) up, that was awesome," Sutton said. "I think for them it was a true understanding of team. It might not be in the roles you expect, but someone has to step up."

For a team looking to recapture its signature chemistry, the Venice match was an important step. It was that chemistry that in no small part carried them to a state title last season. They did everything together, from working on their skills to watching "Rocky" movies. Then the team's four seniors, four key pieces to that chemistry, graduated. It would be difficult to fill their void in a normal season. With the COVID-19 pandemic complicating matters, it has become nearly impossible. A condensed schedule means less time to practice and less time to gel.

Still, the Cougars, 8-5 as of Sept. 29, are trying. Sutton said senior Ashley "Skye" Ekes has been putting effort into developing a leadership role, among others. Ekes has also been leading by example. According to MaxPreps, Ekes is second on the team with 106 kills (Byrd has 136) and leads the team with 37 blocks. The Cougars' young players, such as freshman libero (defensive specialist) Lola Buck-Taylor, have also responded to the moment. Buck-Taylor has averaged 12.3 digs per match (3.9 per set).

A rivalry renewed What: Cardinal Mooney High volleyball (8-5 as of Sept. 29) vs. Riverview High (7-5) When: 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Where: Cardinal Mooney High Why: Besides being a rivalry, the game is one of the last regular-season matches for both programs before the district playoffs begin Oct. 12.

"She (Buck-Taylor) is not afraid to stick her voice in there," Sutton said. "She makes herself heard. That has been fun to see. They all understand that leadership is not an age or seniority thing. It's a calling. Are you willing to push people for excellence?"

Byrd said the team winning the title last season has only increased the motivation to do it again this year. Since this year's volleyball playoffs will not use rankings to determine seeding, instead using a blind draw, Sutton said he is less worried about a specific win/loss record. He wants his team to keep improving as they have been.

With the district playoffs beginning Oct. 12, there's only so much a team can do. But get a good draw in the playoffs, get a bit lucky in one match, and who knows what can happen?