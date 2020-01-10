Cardinal Mooney hires three coaches for spring season

Three Cardinal Mooney High spring sports programs will have new leaders when their seasons begin.

Will Schenerlein will coach the boys and girls track and field teams. Schenerlein has 25 years of coaching experience and was an assistant track coach at Parkersburg High School (W.V.) for four years. The school won the track and field team state title in three of those years.

Brooke Eisenacher will coach the girls lacrosse team. Eisenacher played NCAA Division 1 lacrosse at Ohio University and spent five years as the varsity coach at Gahanna Lincoln High (Ohio). She has been coaching the sport overall for 13 years.

Lizz Curl-Chappell will coach the softball team. Curl-Chappell was an assistant coach on the team last season and played NCAA Division 1 softball at Holy Cross. She has been in coaching for 13 years.

“Each of our new coaches bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to each of our athletic programs,” Cardinal Mooney Athletics Director Larry Antonucci said in a release. “Their passion and enthusiasm for their respective sports is contagious. Our student-athletes will gain a wealth of knowledge from our new coaches, who will be a positive influence on our school community.”