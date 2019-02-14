 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 1 hour ago

Cardinal Mooney soccer advances to final four

The Cougars beat Berkeley Prep 1-0 Wednesday night
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Cardinal Mooney High boys soccer is one win from the Class 2A state championship game. 

The Cougars beat Berkeley Prep 1-0 at home Wednesday night to advance to the state semifinals. Senior Gabe Bazell scored the game's lone goal off a deflection. 

The Cougars will go on the road to face LaSalle High at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. It is Cardinal Mooney's first final four appearance since 2003, when the Cougars advanced to the title game before losing 3-1 to Melbourne Central Catholic. 

