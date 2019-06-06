Cardinal Mooney, Riverview make coaching hires

The Cardinal Mooney Cougars have found their man.

The school has hired John Luzzi to be its next boys basketball coach. Previous coach Mike Urban, who held the position for two seasons, stepped down in April.

Most recently, Luzzi was coach of Stonington High in Stonington, Conn., for five seasons. In 2018-2019, Luzzi's team won its division and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

“As my family and I embark on this new adventure, one of the toughest things I had to do was say goodbye to my basketball program in Connecticut,” Luzzi said in a release. “I feel so blessed to get this opportunity to continue to coach again right away and join the family at Cardinal Mooney.”

Mooney assistant principal Stefan Gates, who coached the program from 2006-2017, said the school was thrilled to find a coach with Luzzi's passion.

Elsewhere, Riverview High announced Rudy Fraraccio would replace the departing B.J. Ivey as the school's boys basketball coach. Fraraccio, known around the school as "Coach Fro," has been the Rams' junior varsity boys coach since 2014, compiling an 88-26 record.