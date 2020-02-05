Cardinal Mooney names new football coach

Cardinal Mooney High named former Cougars quarterback Jared Clark its football coach Wednesday.

Clark graduated from Cardinal Mooney, where he played for coach Mike Dowling, in 2000 before attending Notre Dame. In 2012, Clark was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. Clark has 16 years of coaching experience, most recently as the offensive coordinator at Riverview High under coach Josh Smithers. He spent 2005-2014 as an assistant at Mooney before one season as an offensive assistant at the University of South Florida. This will be Clark's first stint as a varsity head coach.

“From the time I was 12 years old and first stepped foot on the Cardinal Mooney campus to watch my brother play football, this school has held a special place in my heart,” Clark said in a release. “To be able to come back and be a part of this storied program and work with such extraordinary young athletes is truly a dream come true.”

Clark is taking over for previous coach Paul Maechtle, who retired in December after 33 years of coaching, two of them as the head coach at Mooney.

Mooney athletics director Larry Antonucci said Clark emerged as a leading candidate because of his experience developing high school athletes and his extensive football knowledge.

Clark will also be taking a teaching position with the school.