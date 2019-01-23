Oh, captain: Cardinal Mooney senior helms three different teams

Connor Nicholson had a Cardinal Mooney boys soccer game at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, on the road at Braden River High.

His Cougars won, 2-1. For most kids, the next move would be going to sleep, or, since it was a Friday, going to a hangout. But Nicholson, a senior, didn’t have the luxury of rest. He had to drive to Orlando, where his Gulf Coast Flames travel hockey team was in the 2019 Blue Line Orlando MLK tournament against top teams from the northern part of the country. The Flames’ first game was at 10:30 — 10:30 p.m., that is, the same night as his drive and the Cougars soccer game.

Cardinal Mooney senior Connor Nicholson currently plays for three sports teams, and captains all three.

This type of jam-packed schedule is nothing new for Nicholson. In addition to the Cougars and the Flames, he is also part of the Manatee Admirals, the closest hockey club around — they play at Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex — and are a part of the Lightning High School Hockey League. Nicholson is a captain on all three teams, a point of pride.

“I think my work ethic and dedication to the team are high,” Nicholson said. “I like to set an example during workouts. I like the pressure it (being a captain) puts on me. It helps to boost my game. And I like the respect that comes along with it. I like being the guy others look toward for encouragement.”

The Admirals have practice Wednesday nights and games Friday nights. The Flames have practice Mondays and Thursdays and — typically — games on Saturdays, with an occasional Sunday practice. The Cougars practice almost every day after school, and hold games two to three times a week. Nicholson said he attempts to make every event he can, but sometimes they conflict, and his coaches are flexible in understanding his position.

Despite the hectic schedule and important responsibilities, Nicholson never slows down, even when, as his mother, Karen Nicholson, said, he sometimes walks in the door hobbling.

Fast facts: Connor Nicholson Favorite food: Chicken parmesan Favorite movie: "The Wolf of Wall Street" Favorite subject: Math Best advice: "If you want success, work harder than everyone else."

He leads both of his hockey teams in goals — and is sixth overall in the LHSHL with 21 — but plays center defensive midfielder (CDM) in soccer, where an assist is a luxury and shots on goal are hardly even attempted. He likes being able to see the sports from different perspectives, he said.

“The feeling of scoring is nice,” Nicholson said. “But playing defense is also. It’s less glory but more important to the team. You can have just as much impact on games.”

Why did Nicholson take on all this at once? Simply, he likes the feeling of winning. He was on a bunch of losing teams as a kid, he said, but lately, especially the last two years, his teams have found success. The Admirals won the Lightning Cup last season, thanks to Nicholson and former Cardinal Mooney student Patrick Kenefick leading the way, and they are in contention to do so again. Nicholson’s Flames team ended up winning the Blue Line tournament, which lasted until the night of Jan. 21, and Nicholson scored the championship game’s final goal.

If you go What: Class 2A District 11 boys soccer tournament When: 6 p.m. Jan. 29 Where: Cardinal Mooney High Why: The Cougars' opponent is to be determined, but they will have a good chance to advance to the district championship, which will also be at the school at 6 p.m. Jan. 31.

He’s a team player, as evidenced by his multiple captainships. But he also likes getting involved in the game. Once his skills took a leap forward, he had no choice but to show them.

Nicholson is undecided on his future school, but he will be attending college as a student first and foremost, he said, with playing club hockey remaining a possibility. One thing is for sure: Nicholson has the time management skills to excel in both areas if he so wishes.