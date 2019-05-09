Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Alec Frank

Alec Frank is a senior Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse player. He was named May 3 to the Florida State Lacrosse Coaches Association Senior All-Star game, to be played June 1 in Orlando. Frank will play for Jacksonville University next season.

When did you start playing lacrosse?

When I was 9. My friend Ryan Bolduc's dad (Norm Bolduc) encouraged me to play, so I did.

What is the appeal to you?

It is a brotherhood. It is another family that will always be there for me. I also love the competition, not just between us and our opponents, but within the team. It is why we are so successful.

What is your best skill?

My faceoffs. I use the "pinch and pop" method, which works well with the (lacrosse stick) head I use and my personal style.

What will you remember most about Mooney lacrosse?

The family part, like I said earlier. It was not all about lacrosse or wins for us. Of course, we wanted to do our best, but the most important thing was all of us being there for each other. That is something I will take with me to college and my team there.

Why did you commit to Jacksonville University?

I attended the 2018 Future Phenoms Showcase in December (in Naples). I was invited by (club team) Sweetlax Florida. I was not planning on playing lacrosse in college, but Jacksonville coach John Galloway saw me at the showcase and texted me afterwards. I took a visit to campus and fell in love with it.

What is your favorite food?

The chocolate lava cake from Chili's.

Which superpower would you pick?

To be invincible from everything.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I am going to minor in mathematics to help with my business major.

What is your biggest fear?

Injuries, or anything that would stop me from playing lacrosse.

What is the best advice you have received?

Work hard. It does not matter how big you are. It matters how big your heart is.

Finish this sentence: "Alec Frank is ... "

... A tank.