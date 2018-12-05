Claw marks: Cougars boys soccer tears through opening stretch of season

You have to laugh about the way things have been going for the Cardinal Mooney boys soccer team lately.

Take the Cougars' shutout win against Booker High on Dec. 4, for example. Mooney junior Trevor Yull scored one of the Cougars' eight goals — his second of the game — with his face.

“I just blasted it at the defender, and it bounced back and hit me,” Yull said. “That has never happened before, but the pain was worth it.”

Yull’s teammates made sure he was OK after the goal (he was), then laughed alongside him.

Cardinal Mooney is 4-0-2 on the year, winning four straight after two ties to start the season. Cougars coach Sebastian Marin is pleased with the way the team has played during the win streak. After bowing out in the regional semifinals a season ago, Marin has high hopes for the 2018-2019 Cougars, in large part thanks to its defense.

“We have older players back there,” Marin said. “They’re seniors and juniors instead of juniors and sophomores. They’re stronger, faster, smarter. They have great soccer IQs.”

Marin pointed to junior Colin Golden and senior Brock Nelson as two of the team’s leaders on the back end. The defense’s play — cutting off opposing runs and quickly getting the ball back upfield to the offense — against Booker High allowed the Cougars to control the ball.

Senior forward Ryan Vietkus (10) controls the ball for Cardinal Mooney against Booker High. Vietkus scored two goals in the game.

The Cougars were getting shots from every part of the field, including on a sweet cross from Yull that senior Ryan Vietkus slid into the back of the net. Yull finished with two goals and two assists. Vietkus had two goals as well, as did senior Brandon Boynes. Senior Anthony Hroncich scored on a penalty shot after getting taken down in the box, and freshman Drew Miller also had a goal.

It was an impressive effort even though the Tornadoes (1-4) are not the biggest challenge the Cougars will have all season. Yull said the team has been inching closer to a state tournament appearance the last two seasons, and he believes this is the season the team can take the next step.

If the team plays with as much chemistry as it did Dec. 4 all year, I would not put it past them. Marin said his Cougars are always together when not practicing, only increasing the bond they share. There was no in-fighting on the rare occasion a Cougars player messed up against Booker, only support and a “get ‘em next time” attitude. Cardinal Mooney did whatever it wanted, and It was fun to watch them plan an attack and execute it.

You can’t count on getting face-goals, but if Yull’s next one happens in a state title game, I’m sure he’d be fine with it once again.