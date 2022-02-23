Cardinal Mooney girls basketball advances to state title game

For the second season in a row, Cardinal Mooney's girls basketball team will play for a state championship.

The Cougars (19-6) defeated King's Academy 50-42 in the Class 3A state semifinals on Wednesday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Cardinal Mooney never trailed in the game. The Cougars were led in scoring by freshman Kali Barrett who had 19 points. Junior Olivia Davis had 16 points.

Cardinal Mooney will now play Westminster Academy (26-5) for the state title at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the RP Funding Center. Mooney beat Westminster 57-55 on Dec. 31, but the Lions have gone on a 16-game winning streak since then.

For more information on the game, including ticketing and live stream information, read the Observer's feature on the Cougars' road to the Final Four.