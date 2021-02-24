Cardinal Mooney girls basketball advances to state title game

The Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team is one win away from glory.

The Cougars defeated The Master's Academy 47-32 Wednesday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland to advance to the Class 3A state title game. Cardinal Mooney (20-8) will play Miami Country Day (22-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the title.

Sophomore forward Jordyn Byrd had 15 points and 12 rebounds in her first game back from an ankle injury that sidelined her in Mooney's last two playoff games. Sophomore Olivia Davis had 14 points and junior Madison Smithers had 10 points.



Master's Academy guard Hannah Kohn, who averages more than 18 points per game, had just 10 against the Cougars.