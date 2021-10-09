Cardinal Mooney football tames Panthers 44-14

Cardinal Mooney High football entered Friday night's away game against Bradenton Christian with a chance to move to 2-0 in road games in 2021.

They did just that. The Cougars (5-2) broke open a close game in the second half to defeat the Panthers 44-14.

Cougars running back Carson Beach had four touchdowns and the Cardinal Mooney defense shut out Bradenton Christian in the second half.

The road game was good practice for the back end of the Cougars' season. After a home game Oct. 15 against Cambridge Christian (1-5), Cardinal Mooney will end its season with road games against Bishop Verot High (3-3) and Seffner Christian (2-2).

* * *

Elsewhere in Sarasota: