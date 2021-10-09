Cardinal Mooney football tames Panthers 44-14

Carson Beach had four rushing touchdowns in the win.
Cardinal Mooney High football entered Friday night's away game against Bradenton Christian with a chance to move to 2-0 in road games in 2021.
They did just that. The Cougars (5-2) broke open a close game in the second half to defeat the Panthers 44-14.
Cougars running back Carson Beach had four touchdowns and the Cardinal Mooney defense shut out Bradenton Christian in the second half.
The road game was good practice for the back end of the Cougars' season. After a home game Oct. 15 against Cambridge Christian (1-5), Cardinal Mooney will end its season with road games against Bishop Verot High (3-3) and Seffner Christian (2-2).
Elsewhere in Sarasota:
- Riverivew High had a bye week. The Rams (5-1) will be back in action Oct. 15 at home against Lakewood Ranch High (2-4).
- Sarasota High lost 15-9 to Southeast High. The Sailors (4-3) have a bye week before playing Lakewood Ranch at home on Oct. 22.
- Booker High lost 56-7 to Lemon Bay High. The Tornadoes (0-5) next host Bradenton Christian on Oct. 15.
