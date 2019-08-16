Cardinal Mooney has preseason football game canceled because of rain

Cardinal Mooney High's road preseason game against Bayshore High has been canceled because of excessive rain.

The game would not have counted against the teams' win-loss records and therefore will not be rescheduled. Cougars fans will have to wait until Aug. 23 to see their team in action, when Cardinal Mooney travel to Booker High at 7:30 p.m.

All other Sarasota area games — Riverview High hosting East Lake High at 7:30 p.m, Sarasota High hosting Nature Coast Tech at 7:30 p.m. and Booker High traveling to Kathleen High at 7:30 p.m. — are still on as scheduled.

This post will be updated if other games are canceled.