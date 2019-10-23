Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Rachel Jarrett

Rachel Jarrett is a junior runner at Cardinal Mooney High. She has the team's fastest cross country time this season (20:49.12), set at the North Port Invitational on Sept. 20.

When did you start running?

Two years ago at the beginning of my sophomore year. I had just stopped doing competitive gymnastics and needed something to do. The first time I tried it, I fell in love with it.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the mental part of it. I always have challenged myself, pushed myself to my limits. I like seeing what our bodies are capable of doing.

Do you prefer cross country or track and field?

I like both, but I like cross country more. You get to run more courses and I am better at longer distances. I also love the team aspect of sports, and I feel that more in cross country, at least here (at Mooney). The cross country team is tight-knit.

What is your favorite memory?

Either setting my PR time at the North Port Invitational this year or making the state meet as a team last year.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trusting in my training. Believing in myself. I know I am capable of running well, I just have to do it. It is easy to psych yourself out at the starting line.

What is your goal for the rest of the season?

It would be great to get under 20 minutes. That's the goal.

What is your favorite food?

Pasta. I love pretty much anything under spaghetti sauce.

Which superpower would you pick?

Invisibility, that would be cool. I'd use it to be a fly on the wall.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Hawaii. I love the beaches and the water even though I live here already. I just want to go see it.

What is your favorite subject?

Science. I want to be a physical therapist when I am older. My mom (Dominique Jarrett) is one and I like to be like her.

What is the best advice you have received?

My mom recently told me, "Never underestimate the power of a made-up mind." Then I went and PR'd at North Port. That stuck with me.

Finish this sentence: "Rachel Jarrett is … "

… focused and determined.