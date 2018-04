The Cardinal Mooney High (18-1) boys lacrosse team defeated Riverview High (12-6) 17-7 on April 19 to advance to the regional tournament.

Seniors Eric Martin and Caleb Ward both scored four goals for the Cougars, and junior MJ McMahon added two goals and two assists.

The win avenges last season's 9-8 overtime loss to Riverview in the same scenario.

Cardinal Mooney's next game will be April 27, with their opponent to be determined.