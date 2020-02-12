Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Cameron Lynch

Cameron Lynch is a senior midfielder on Cardinal Mooney High's boys lacrosse team. The state title-contending Cougars' regular season begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at home against Canterbury High.

How long have you played lacrosse?

I have been playing since I was 4. I played baseball before that but I decided I wanted to try something new. The Sarasota Seahawks (club team) were right by my house, so I gave it a shot with them and have loved it ever since.

What is the appeal to you?

You are always moving in lacrosse. When I played baseball, I got tired of it because I was always standing around. You are not always doing much. In lacrosse, you're running, you're playing offense then getting back on defense within a second.

What is your best skill?

I would say my best skill is my strength. I'm a big guy. I'm able to use my body to my advantage, whether that means moving past a defender or playing defense on them. It also gives me power on my shots.

What is your favorite memory?

My sophomore year, 2018, we got to play the defending state champions, St. Thomas Aquinas, at home. The year before, they had beaten us by seven goals (15-8). In 2018, we beat them by five goals (16-11). It was such a cool moment for us. It was a defining win for our program.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Speed and quickness. Early in my career, I was a defender. I had good size but I was never the fastest kid. I could get up and down the field, but there are a lot of shifty and quick kids that play attack, and staying with them was a challenge. I started gaining speed in middle school, and then in eighth grade I switched to midfield, and that was when things took off for me. I adapted well to the position.

What are your goals for the season?

We want to win a state championship. That's our outlook. We think this is our best opportunity. The playoffs are split between classes now (2A and 1A) and Jupiter, the team that beat us the last two years, is out of our class. But we are also playing to have fun. This is a great group of guys.

What is your favorite food?

I'll say a good cheeseburger. I like them cooked medium. I have to throw some bacon on there, too.

What is your favorite TV show?

That's tough, but I'll say 'Stranger Things.'

What is the best advice you have received?

Take nothing for granted. Things can change in a second, whether it's in your personal life, in school or in lacrosse.

Finish this sentence: "Cameron Lynch is …"

… Outgoing. I have a lot of energy. I get amped before games.