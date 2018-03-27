Car crashes through Lakewood Ranch business

Pastries by Design owner Alejandra Hernandez was in her office doing paperwork on Monday, March 26 when suddenly it felt like she was in an action movie.

A 2018 BMW vehicle, that had been parked outside her business, suddenly came crashing through the building. The vehicle pushed through concrete block walls and shoved office furniture into the back of her rolling office chair, wedging Hernandez between the vehicle and her desk.

“It was like in the movies - slow motion,” Hernandez said. “I could see the actual car pushing me.”

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Pastries by Design remained open for business, but had temporarily closed its storefront, normally available daily for the purchase of cupcakes and cookies. Hernandez said she is awaiting confirmation that the building is structurally safe before the storefront can reopen.

Until then, she continues to take special orders for cakes and other pastries.