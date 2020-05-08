Car crashes into Sarasota business

Update: Sarasota police said around 3 p.m. the scene has been cleared.

Previous story: Numerous police and fire-rescue vehicles are at the scene this afternoon of a crash involving a passenger car into a business on Tamiami Trail at Hillview Street.

Sarasota Police say the driver possibly pressed the accelerator instead the brake of a Cadillac sedan, causing it to crash through the rear wall of a FedEx Office Print and Ship Center at 1901 S. Tamiami Trail.

Sarasota Police said two people inside the building received non-life threatening injuries. Police and rescue agencies were dispatched to the incident around 12:40 p.m

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.