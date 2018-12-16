Car burglars hit Lakewood Ranch parks

A string of vehicular burglaries hit the Lakewood Ranch area on Saturday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported three vehicles had their side windows smashed out and contents inside the vehicles looted at Lakewood Ranch Park and one vehicle had its window smashed and was burglarized at Premier Sports Campus.

The burglaries ranged in time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The victims all were attending athletic events at the parks. There are no known suspects at the time according to the report and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.