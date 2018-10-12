Can't knock this block party in Lakewood Ranch

Francis O’Shea Jr. started the Celtic Heritage Society in Lakewood Ranch and was hoping to introduce his new club to the community.

Now is his chance. The annual Block Party, presented by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, returns Oct. 19 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, and includes Club Day, which features representatives from more than 50 clubs in Lakewood Ranch answering questions and signing up new members.

“We were approved by the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp in September and we only have a dozen or so members,” said O’Shea. “We’d love to find more. We want to make people aware of us.”

Besides being able to find out information about the clubs, those who attend the Block Party can enjoy food vendors, live music by the Cherry Bombs and a Builders’ Lounge, which helps kick off Tour of Homes in Lakewood Ranch.

If you go: What: Fourth annual Block Party When: 5-8 p.m., Oct. 19 Where: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch Who: The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Main Street at Lakewood Ranch present the Block Party, which features Club Day and the Builders' Lounge. The Block Party features vendor's booths, beer, live music by the Cherry Bombs and games. Club Day will have representatives of more than 50 clubs present to answer questions and sign up new members. The Builders' Lounge celebrates the start of the annual Tour of Homes and provides information for anyone considering a new home in Lakewood Ranch. Cost: Free For more information, visit lwrcac.com or lakewoodranch.com

“It’s been in the back of my mind for a while to start the club,” Shea said. “I am the founder and president of the Irish Celtic Festival in March (in Lakewood Ranch). I knew if I got (the club) started, people would want to join.”

O’Shea said all people of all ethnicities are welcome.

“If there’s one thing that we want to say, it’s probably come on down, enjoy the Block Party, and we’ll enjoy meeting you. You don’t have to be Celtic to join, you just have to want to be Celtic,” O’Shea said with a laugh. “This will be our first real type of gathering at Club Day. We will also be meeting at the big Sarasota Celtic Festival (Oct. 26-27 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota).”

Another new club hoping to introduce itself is the Friends of the East Manatee Library at Lakewood Ranch.

Sue Ann Miller, president of the group, said her club will help fundraise for a new library in the Lakewood Ranch area, and perhaps at the county’s new land purchase adjacent to the Premier Sports Campus.

Miller said it’s important to fundraise for programs ahead of time to be ready when a library comes to fruition.

“Our hope on Club Day is that people will learn who we are and our purpose. We’re glad to educate people and to have a presence,” said Miller. “We want people to know who we are and what we do. We haven’t started a membership campaign yet. We’re waiting until we see construction started.”

Miller said the Friends of the East Manatee Library will have a signup sheet so people can list their email and be informed about what the club’s board members are doing.

“And we are seeking active volunteers,” Miller said.