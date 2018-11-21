 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 16 min ago

Cans for a cause

Share
The Lazy Lobster is hosting a food drive for All Faiths Food Bank until Dec. 21.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Lazy Lobster of Longboat Key is kicking off the giving season. Now through Dec. 21, patrons can drop off nonperishable food items at the restaurant’s collection box. A list of the most-needed items can be found at the Lazy Lobster’s website, lazylobsteroflongboat.com. In return, the Lazy Lobster will give members who donate 10 rewards points per item, up to 50 points per visit. Nonmembers are welcome to donate, too.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement