Cans for a cause

The Lazy Lobster of Longboat Key is kicking off the giving season. Now through Dec. 21, patrons can drop off nonperishable food items at the restaurant’s collection box. A list of the most-needed items can be found at the Lazy Lobster’s website, lazylobsteroflongboat.com. In return, the Lazy Lobster will give members who donate 10 rewards points per item, up to 50 points per visit. Nonmembers are welcome to donate, too.