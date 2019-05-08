 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, May 8, 2019 1 hour ago

Calling all 2019 grads!

Are you a soon-to-be-graduate? We want to hear from you.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Before you walk across that stage and get your diploma, The Longboat Observer wants to raise a hat, or rather a graduation cap, to you.

Do you know or are you a soon-to-be high school or college graduate who lives on Bird, Lido, St. Armands or Longboat keys?

If so, send an email to Managing Editor Eric Garwood at [email protected] to be included in our special graduation package. Submissions must be made by May 27.

 

+Turtle Tracks

LONGBOAT

April 28-May 4

                        2019     2018

Nests                 5           1

False Crawls     1           0

Total as of May 4

                        2019        2018

Nests                 6              1

False Crawls      1             0

 

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

