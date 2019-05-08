Calling all 2019 grads!

Before you walk across that stage and get your diploma, The Longboat Observer wants to raise a hat, or rather a graduation cap, to you.

Do you know or are you a soon-to-be high school or college graduate who lives on Bird, Lido, St. Armands or Longboat keys?

If so, send an email to Managing Editor Eric Garwood at [email protected] to be included in our special graduation package. Submissions must be made by May 27.

+Turtle Tracks

LONGBOAT

April 28-May 4

2019 2018

Nests 5 1

False Crawls 1 0

Total as of May 4

2019 2018

Nests 6 1

False Crawls 1 0

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory