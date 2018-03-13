Call it Dr. Mona Jain Middle School

The new middle school in Lakewood Ranch will be named Dr. Mona Jain Middle School.

At the Manatee County school board meeting on March 13, the board voted unanimously in favor of the new name. Other names considered were Barbara Harvey Middle School and Lakewood Ranch Middle School. The names nominated were taken from the public submissions.

The school will be built at 44th Avenue East in Lakewood Ranch, adjacent to B.D. Gullett Elementary School. It is scheduled for completion sometime in August of 2019.

Mona Jain is a former director of the Head Start program of Manatee County's Family Health Services.