Calendar — summer 2018

MAY

MAY 27

TRIBUTE TO HEROES MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

The pre-block party celebration led by the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. starts at 6 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and will step off at the Starbucks at the beginning of Main Street and work toward Lakewood Ranch Cinemas. The parade will feature local bands and choir group floats. Proceeds will benefit local veterans groups, including Manasota Operation Troop Support. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

For more information visit lwrcac.com

JUNE

JUNE 1

MUSIC ON MAIN

Head over to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert from Tropical Avenue to benefit Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. Guests can bring chairs, but no coolers.

For more information visit lakewoodranch.com.

JUNE 6

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Enjoy classic cars from 5-8 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Anyone with a classic car, truck or anything with wheels is welcome.

For more information, call (941) 371-1061.

JUNE 14

CIRCUS DAY AT SUMMER FUN CLUB

The kids will love Circus Day at the Mall at University Town Center’s Summer Fun Club from 10 a.m. to noon. The Mall at UTC, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, will hold the Summer Fun Club every Thursday, but this week’s theme is circus, with the Circus Arts Conservatory coming out to entertain. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit mallatutc.com/events.

JUNE 22

SUMMER MOVIE NIGHT

Bring the whole family for a night of fun at the Music Compound’s annual Summer Movie Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road. Enjoy “The Greatest Showman” with lots of popcorn and singing outdoors. Bring your own chairs, food, drinks and blankets. Admission is $5, with complimentary popcorn.

For more information, call (941) 379-9100.

JUNE 23

ANTIQUE, ARTS & CRAFT FAIR

Shop for unique items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mixon Fruit Farms antique fair held at the farm at 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton.

For more information, visit mixon.com

JULY

JULY 3

FIREWORKS ON THE LAKE

Take part in this fireworks show with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park. There will be live music and food vendors. The fireworks will begin when the sun goes down, around 9 p.m. over the lake.

For more information, call (941) 358-7275.

JULY 3

BRADENTON MARAUDERS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at LECOM Park, where the Marauders will take on the Florida Fire Frogs. The event features a patriotic-themed baseball jersey auction and a free shirt give away to the first 1,500 fans to enter the stadium. A firework show will follow the game.

For more information, call (941) 747-3031.

JULY 4

PALMETTO FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL

The festival, hosted by the Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency, features music by county music star Charlie Daniels. Family-friendly activities will start around 11 a.m. at Sutton Park. Daniels performance will start around 7 p.m. Attendees can stay in their seats or walk down to the Manatee River for the fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free and there will be food and drink available for purchase.

For more information, call (941) 723-4988.

JULY 6

MUSIC ON MAIN

Music on Main takes place June 1, July 6 and Aug. 3.

AUGUST

AUG. 3

MUSIC ON MAIN

AUG. 4

CANDY’S CIRCUS RUN

Starts at 7:30 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park. This run benefits CureSearch for Children’s Cancer by raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer. There will be a 5K, 10K and 1-mile fun run. The races will start at approximately 7:30 a.m. and check-in will open at 7 a.m.