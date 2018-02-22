Calendar — spring 2018

MARCH

March 2

Music on Main: Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert featuring Soulrcoaster. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. Guests are welcome to bring chairs but no coolers. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a short leash. For information, call 941-907-9243.

March 3

Paws in Motion: This walkathon fundraiser at Caddys at the Pointe, 801 Riverside Drive E., Bradenton, benefits shelter pets at the Humane Society of Manatee County. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile walk starts at 10 a.m. There will be vendors, music, prizes, food and more. For information, visit humanemanatee.org.

My Hometown Fest: This regional food and craft beer sampling event at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, features food and beer, a Tampa Bay Bucs’ Kidz Zone, vendor booths and exhibits, a petting zoo and live music. Free stand-up paddleboard, rowing and remote-control sailing demonstrations also will be ongoing. Gates are open from 1-4 p.m. General admission (food, music and craft beer samples) cost $40; and food-and-music-only tickets cost $25. Children 12 and younger enter for free. Proceeds benefit Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota and Sertoma Kids. For information, visit myhometownfest.org.

Orchid Ball: The American Asian Women’s Club (formerly Asian Women’s Club of Lakewood Ranch) will celebrate this annual Orchid Benefit Ball from 6-10 p.m. at University Park County Club, 7671 The Park Blvd., University Park. Tickets cost $85 per person. The evening includes cocktails, dinner and dancing all to benefit SPARCC, the Food Bank of Manatee and the State College of Florida Scholarship Fund. For information, email

[email protected].

March 4

Take Stock in Children 10K/5K/Mentor Walk: Take Stock in Children of Manatee County’s annual 10K/5K/1-Mile Mentor Walk will start and finish on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The 10K and 5K are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and the fun run starts at 8:10 a.m. (Registration begins at 6 a.m.). The post-race party will feature food, entertainment, raffles, age group awards and kids’ activities. All proceeds from this event benefit Take Stock in Children of Manatee County. For information, call 941-751-6550.

March 10

Bike Ride: Join Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring for a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will leave Main Street at Lakewood Ranch at 8 a.m. For information, call 941-907-6000.

Irish Celtic Festival & Lucky Dog Parade: For those of Irish Celtic descent, or those who just want to be Irish for the day, this event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13400 Adventure Place. Proceeds from the dog parade benefit the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch. Awards will be given for dogs that are most Irish, cutest and dog-owner look-a-likes. Bring your little leprechauns to enjoy the “Pot of Gold” scavenger hunt, face painting, spud-head decorating, balloons, park and more. Free admission and parking on-site. For information, visit lwrcac.com.

Ponies for Pups: Come out from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of tailgating before and during a polo match at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the match starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue. For information, visit facebook.com/PoniesForPups.

March 17

Nature Walk: Join Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring for a 2-mile, one-hour nature walk through some of Lakewood Ranch’s trails. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13400 Adventure Place. For information, call 941-907-6000.

March 24

EGGstravaganza!: Bring your baskets and children to Lakewood Ranch’s longest-running egg hunt, which occurs from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13400 Adventure Place. More than 22,000 eggs will be spread across the field and separated by your child’s age to maximize the thrill of scooping up as many as possible. The event is for children ages 2 to 13. There is a small fee to participate and advance registration is required. For information, visit lwrcac.com.

March 24

Guide Dog Walkathon: Enjoy a day out with your pooch at 8:30 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park for Southeastern Guide Dogs’ biggest fundraiser of the year. Two- and four-legged friends and neighbors are invited to participate and fundraise for this event, which includes 5K and 3K options. The walkathon will have a variety of attractions for the family, including food, music and shopping. Registration starts at 7 a.m. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 9:45 a.m. and the 3K walk kick off at 10 a.m. For information, visit guidedogswalkathon.org.

Beer Belly 5K: Enjoy a variety of craft beers at stops throughout this race starting at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Participants receive a race medal and T-shirt and a post-race party includes vendors, giveaways and beer for individuals 21 and up. Walkers are welcome. Tickets cost $38 after March 1. A portion of proceeds benefits Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee. Register at active.com.

March 31

Big Truck Day: The 22nd annual Big Truck Day Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park. It features all kinds of trucks, including firetrucks and dump trucks, for children to explore. Egg hunts start at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There also will be Easter Bunny photos, games and food and concessions available. Admission is free. For information, call 941-861-5000.

APRIL

April 4

Golf Classic: Rosedale Golf and Country Club will host the fifth annual Charity Golf Classic benefiting Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit that provides free homes adapted for disabled veterans, at its course, 5100 87th St. E., Bradenton. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The military appreciation barbecue follows at 5:30 p.m. Registration deadline is March 23. For information, email

[email protected].

April 6

Music on Main: Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert featuring The Karen and Jimmy Band. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camelot Community Care. Guests are welcome to bring chairs but no coolers. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a short leash. For information, call 907-9243.

April 7

JDRF One Walk: This walk is a healthy way to show your support for those living with Type 1 diabetes, while also raising funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at the northern end of Nathan Benderson Park. For information, call 941-720-7354.

Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party: Join LWR Communities and the Tampa Bay Lightning for a watch party on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The party starts at 5 p.m.; the puck drops against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. The party will feature the Thunderbug and Lightning Girls, and it benefits the Lakewood Ranch YMCA. For information, visit lakewoodranch.com/events.

Lakewood Ranch Fest: State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will celebrate the arts and its 60th anniversary with a day of poetry, prose and photography with live jazz to set the mood. Poet Gianna Russo will offer a poetry writing workshop. Guests also can enjoy games, food and a scavenger hunt. Runs from 5-8 p.m. at SCF, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Lakewood Ranch. For information, go to scf.edu.

Tropical Nights: Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, operator of The Manatee County Food Bank, will host this fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. at the Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. This year’s event is themed “Disco Lights.” The event includes food, an open bar, silent and live auctions and live entertainment. For information, visit mealsonwheelsplus.org.

April 14

BIKE RIDE: Join Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring for a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will leave Main Street at Lakewood Ranch at 8 a.m. For information, call 941-907-6000.

April 21

Nature Walk: Join Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring for a 2-mile, one-hour nature walk through some of Lakewood Ranch’s trails. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13400 Adventure Place. For information, call 941-907-6000.

April 27

Dishes for Wishes: Make-a-Wish Foundation will host this three-course interactive dinner fundraiser from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. Proceeds help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. For tickets or information, visit dishesforwisheslwr.com.

April 21

State Cup Florida: The Florida State Cup is the first leg of the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series and is the highest premier soccer competition at the state level. The tournament will be held at Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. For information, visit fysa.com.

April 27-29

Florida Cup: FC Sarasota hosts this soccer tournament featuring 250 youth teams, all playing at Premier Sports Campus. For information, visit

sarasotacup.com.

MAY

May 4

Music on Main: Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert featuring Ocean Road. Proceeds from the event will benefit Prospect Riding Center. Guests are welcome to bring chairs but no coolers. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a short leash. For information, call 941-907-9243.

May 27

Memorial Day ‘Tribute to Heroes’ Parade: The celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Floats, marching bands, ponies and a patriotic bicycle decorating contest will be part of the parade festivities. Proceeds benefit Manasota Operation Troop Support. Please bring toiletries and nonperishable food items to donate. For information, visit

lwrcac.com.