This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 6

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Summertime Local Time: Roslyn Schindler

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Roslyn Schindler has worn many hats in her lifetime: wife, mother, teacher in the New York City public school system and now children’s author and memoir writer. Since moving to Florida after retiring in 2002, Schindler began honing her writing craft and is now presenting a talk about her two latest children’s books: “Zeon” and “The Man in the Moon.”

YPG After Hours at Muse

5:30 p.m. at Muse at the Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15 for guests, free for members

Call 556-4038.

Let’s face it, it’s hard to make friends as a young adult living in Sarasota. That’s where The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s Sarasota Young Professionals Group comes in. The organization hosts monthly happy hour events for members and anyone interested in meeting new people to sip some adult beverages, network and get to know cultural points of interest throughout the city. Light bites will also be served.

Nik's Pick: Ringling Underground

The Ringling’s hippest event returns this month, combining live music and experiential art. Ringling Underground 2018-2019 will kick off with performances by The Moon Caravan, Sonic Graffiti and Pretty Dirties along with visual artwork on display by an artist that has yet to be named. This month’s event will also include a cash bar, light bites and the opportunity to see the last special performance of “Volumes” in the Monda Gallery.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $15; $5 for children ages 6-17; free for members, children under 5 and students with ID

Info: Call 358-3180.

Don't Miss: Carl Rimi

If you can capture the attention of travelers aboard a cruise with endless entertainment options, chances are you can maintain the interest of a more intimate comedy club crowd. But comic Carl Rimi, a frequent Carnival Cruise Line performer, does more than that. Carnival representatives say they admire his observational humor but also his hard work ethic and dedication to his craft. Runs through Sept. 9.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $18 to $21

Info: Call 925-3869.

Brew Ha Ha

7:30 at Cock & Bull, 975 Cattlemen Road

Free admission

Call 363-1262.

What’s better than pizza, craft beer and a good laugh? This weekly evening of standup is Sarasota’s longest-running open mic comedy festival. Every week this gathering gives everyone a chance in the comedic spotlight — or at least those who dare. Prepare for a night of hysterical and, at times, lewd humor. No one admitted under the age of 18.

Classic Movies at the Opera House presents ‘Sabrina’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

No woman leaves the City of Light without picking up some Parisienne poise — or at least not according to this classic Audrey Hepburn film. The iconic Hollywood sweetheart plays Sabrina, a chauffer’s daughter who falls in love with the estate ladies man. The only problem is that he just sees her as an immature little girl — that is until she returns from two years in Paris, where she picks up several tips on how to be a sophisticated women in one of the most chic cities in the world.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

First Friday Special Art Exhibit

5 p.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free

Call 487-8001.

Let your creative juices flow and imagination run wild this First Friday and stop by Stakenborg - Greenberg Fine Art Gallery. This month, the gallery is showcasing new works by KD Tobin, works by James Rosenquist, a large piece by Jim Dine and several Rembrandt etchings.

'Exotism' Exhibit by Marie-Christine Rouffiac

6:30 p.m. at Burns Court Cafe, 401 S. Pineapple Ave.

Free admission

Call 312-6633.

Marie-Christine Rouffiac is a Florida transplant born and raised in France who’s currently focusing on improving her work as a poet and painter. Rouffiac’s latest art show will reflect her love of nature and more specifically her appreciation for the Myakka River and Florida birds. Joining Rouffiac for a live jazz performance will be acclaimed pianist, arranger and composer Tommy Goodman, best known for working closely with King of Swing Benny Goodman and other icons such as Louis Armstrong and John Denver.

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

7 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$12 to $20

Call 488-1115.

This Tony Award-winning show turns the tale of “Peter Pan” on its head, giving context to how a sad orphan became the Boy Who Never Grew Up. “Peter and the Starcatcher” features everyone’s favorite characters, from thieving pirates and jungle rulers to the most lovable, unlikely heroes. Explore the themes of greed, despair, friendship, duty and love in this family-friendly theater experience — made particularly special with two sets of father-son actor pairs in the cast. Runs through Sept. 16.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Open House Wine Tasting

2 p.m. at Michael’s Wine Cellar, 1283 S. Tamiami Trail

$10

Call 955-2675.

Take your taste buds on a trip at this wine tasting. Sip dozens of international wines at this monthly open house. These casual, walk-about tasting events are great for date night, girl’s night out (or guy’s — wine doesn’t discriminate) or special occasions.

FST Improv: Comedy Lottery Saturdays

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before every Comedy Lottery show, 12 lucky audience members get to choose an improv game out of FST’s bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 22.

Sig Harder Band Dance Party

8 p.m. at Friendship Centers, 1888 Brother Geenen Way

$10

Call 556-2122.

Lace up your dancing shoes and maybe do a couple stretches because it’s time to get down on the dance floor with Sig Harder Band. Friendship Center guests and clients alike can expect a fun, upbeat dance social with a dynamic music selection ranging from pop to swing to latin to ballroom. Make new friends, enjoy some jams and round out your weekend the right way.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

HD at the Opera House presents ‘The Queen of Spades’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Become a patron of the Dutch National Opera in Amsterdam by watching this beloved piece staged by renowned director Stefan Herheim. The story follows a young man overcome by avarice who gambles away every chance he ever had at love and/or happiness. Sung in Russian, this three-act opera was composed by Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky with libretto by Modest Tchaikovsky based on a short story by Alexander Pushkin.

Reggae Sunday Funday with Jah Movement

7 p.m. Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Local reggae favorite Jah Movement is bringing its jams to the shores of Siesta Key with this special performance at The Beach Club. Enjoy a dynamic mix of reggae, soca, R&B, calypso dancehall, Top 40, funk and soul music by the 2017 Creative Loafing Best of the Bay “Best Reggae/Ska Band” runner-up.