DECEMBER

Dec. 1

Jingle and Jog 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk

Participants have the option of a 5K or 1-mile run/walk, to benefit The Haven, formerly Community Haven for Adults and Children with Disabilities. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 8:45 a.m. at The Haven, 4405 DeSoto Road, Sarasota.

For more information, visit communityhaven.org.

Dec. 2

Shoebox Party

Drop in to donate or create decorated shoeboxes filled with items for needy seniors supported by Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee from 5-7 p.m. at The Clubhouse at The Lake Club

15804 Clearlake Ave., Lakewood Ranch

For more information, visit mealsonwheelsplus.org.

Teams Whiskey Pond and Sienna play hard for the crowd. Polo matches run every Sunday through April 28.

Sarasota Polo

The Sarasota Polo Club kicks off its season with an afternoon of tailgating and polo. Gates open at 10 a.m. and matches start at 1 p.m. at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane. General admission $12 for adults, children 12 and under are free.

Polo matches will be held every Sunday through April 28.

For more information, visit sarasotapolo.com.

Dec. 4

Chanukah Celebration

Chabad of Bradenton will celebrate Chanukah starting at 6 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. A menorah will be lighted at Main Street. Guests can enjoy Israeli-style kosher food, face painting, doughnut decorating and more. Admission is free.

For more information, call 941-952-3030.

Dec. 5

Farmers Market

The Market returns, featuring fresh vegetables, live music, activities and more, from 3-7 p.m. at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Lakewood Ranch. Continues every Wednesday through April 18.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Classic Car Show

Celebrate classic cars in this show the first Wednesday of each month, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Bring your car, truck, or anything on wheels. Cost is $10 to enter a vehicle, free to spectate.

For information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Dec. 6, 13, 20

Main Street celebrates the Christmas season

The holidays will take over Lakewood Ranch Main Street with carriage rides, carolers and Santa strolls from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Dec. 7

Music on Main

Come to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert from Rebel Heart benefiting the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Dec. 8

Lunch with Santa at MacAllisters

Join Santa for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. at MacAllisters Grill and Tavern, 8110 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. It’s a great opportunity for pictures, food and family fun.

For more information, call 941-359-2424.

Dec. 9

Breakfast with Santa at Ed’s Tavern

Join Ed’s Tavern for breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. at the restaurant, 10719 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch.

For more information, call 941-907-0400.

Dec. 14

Holidays Around the Ranch

Enjoy “ice” skating, sugar cookie decorating, caroling, the lighting of a Christmas tree, Santa parade and other holiday festivities from 6-9 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.

For more information, visit lwrcac.com.

Dec. 15

Bike Ride

Lakewood Ranch ambassador Greg Spring will lead a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will meet at the fountain at 8 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Dec. 16

SARASOTA POLO The Sarasota Polo Club is partnering with The Market at Lakewood Ranch to provide even more fun for this season. In addition to the polo matches, which run every Sunday Dec. 2 through April 28, The Market will bring in live music and food trucks on the general admission side. Also, don’t forget to coordinate your tailgate with the week’s theme, a few of which are below. For more information, visit sarasotapolo.com. Dec. 23 — Holidays Around the World Jan. 27 — Far Out ’60s Feb. 17 — What Happens at Polo, Stays at Polo Feb. 24 — 1920s Speakeasy March 3 — Think Pink

Lunch with Santa at the Trattoria

Enjoy lunch with Santa from 1-3 p.m. at Main Street Trattoria, 8131 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch.

For more information, call 941-907-1518.

Dec. 21

Jingle 5K

Join in on this festive jingle bell run starting at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Children’s dashes start at 6 p.m., and the 5K starts at 7 p.m. Benefits Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary.

For more information, visit lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.org.

Dec. 23

Christmas Celebration

Grace Community Church will host a community Christmas celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Festivities include food, games, rides, music and Santa.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

JANUARY

Jan 4.

Music on Main

Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert. Proceeds benefit a local charity.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Jan. 12

Community Walk

Join your Lakewood Ranch Ambassador, Greg Spring, for a 2-mile, one-hour nature walk on some of the trails in Lakewood Ranch. The walks start at 8 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park at the pavilion, 13010 Adventure Place, Lakewood Ranch.

For more information, visit Lakewoodranch.com.

Jan. 19

BACKYARD CONCERT SERIES Sunday mornings may get the credit for being easy, but what about Sunday afternoons? For those looking to kick back and enjoy an effortless time listening to music and hanging with the fam, Lakewood Ranch has you covered. From 1 to 4 p.m. starting Jan. 13 and running the second Sunday through March, enjoy some Ranch-style relaxation by taking in a live band in one of the area’s great parks. In the spirit of this low-maintenance event, residents are invited to bring their own food and beverages, plus their lawn chairs or favorite blanket, and settle in for some good tunes, good times and good folks. Bands lined up to perform are: Jan. 13 — Have Gun, Will Travel

Feb. 10 — Bearded Brothers Band

March 10 — The Music Makers Locations are TBA. For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Bike Ride

Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring will lead a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will meet at the fountain at 8 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1

Music on Main

Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert. Proceeds benefit a local charity.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Feb. 9

Learn to Fish

Summerfield's Carter Bagshaw, 9, gets ready to try another fishing spot at the Fishing Tournament.

At this learn-to-fish seminar, student anglers will learn about casting, knot tying, bait use and being a good angler. All children under 15 must be accompanied by a parent.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

Feb. 16

Youth Fishing Tournament

Lakewood Ranch youth can test their fishing skills at this annual fishing tournament presented by the Lakewood Ranch Angler’s Club.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

Bike Ride

Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring will lead a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the fountain at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.

For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.

Feb. 23

Health and Wellness Expo

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center hosts more than 50 exhibitors in the health field who will perform screenings and share and information valuable to everyone of all ages.

Runs from 9 a.m. to noon.