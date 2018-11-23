Winter 2018
DECEMBER
Dec. 1
Jingle and Jog 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk
Participants have the option of a 5K or 1-mile run/walk, to benefit The Haven, formerly Community Haven for Adults and Children with Disabilities. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 8:45 a.m. at The Haven, 4405 DeSoto Road, Sarasota.
- For more information, visit communityhaven.org.
Dec. 2
Shoebox Party
Drop in to donate or create decorated shoeboxes filled with items for needy seniors supported by Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee from 5-7 p.m. at The Clubhouse at The Lake Club
15804 Clearlake Ave., Lakewood Ranch
- For more information, visit mealsonwheelsplus.org.
Sarasota Polo
The Sarasota Polo Club kicks off its season with an afternoon of tailgating and polo. Gates open at 10 a.m. and matches start at 1 p.m. at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane. General admission $12 for adults, children 12 and under are free.
Polo matches will be held every Sunday through April 28.
- For more information, visit sarasotapolo.com.
Dec. 4
Chanukah Celebration
Chabad of Bradenton will celebrate Chanukah starting at 6 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. A menorah will be lighted at Main Street. Guests can enjoy Israeli-style kosher food, face painting, doughnut decorating and more. Admission is free.
- For more information, call 941-952-3030.
Dec. 5
Farmers Market
The Market returns, featuring fresh vegetables, live music, activities and more, from 3-7 p.m. at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Lakewood Ranch. Continues every Wednesday through April 18.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Classic Car Show
Celebrate classic cars in this show the first Wednesday of each month, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Bring your car, truck, or anything on wheels. Cost is $10 to enter a vehicle, free to spectate.
- For information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Dec. 6, 13, 20
Main Street celebrates the Christmas season
The holidays will take over Lakewood Ranch Main Street with carriage rides, carolers and Santa strolls from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Dec. 7
Music on Main
Come to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert from Rebel Heart benefiting the American Cancer Society.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Dec. 8
Lunch with Santa at MacAllisters
Join Santa for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. at MacAllisters Grill and Tavern, 8110 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. It’s a great opportunity for pictures, food and family fun.
- For more information, call 941-359-2424.
Dec. 9
Breakfast with Santa at Ed’s Tavern
Join Ed’s Tavern for breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. at the restaurant, 10719 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch.
- For more information, call 941-907-0400.
Dec. 14
Holidays Around the Ranch
Enjoy “ice” skating, sugar cookie decorating, caroling, the lighting of a Christmas tree, Santa parade and other holiday festivities from 6-9 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.
- For more information, visit lwrcac.com.
Dec. 15
Bike Ride
Lakewood Ranch ambassador Greg Spring will lead a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will meet at the fountain at 8 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Dec. 16
Lunch with Santa at the Trattoria
Enjoy lunch with Santa from 1-3 p.m. at Main Street Trattoria, 8131 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch.
- For more information, call 941-907-1518.
Dec. 21
Jingle 5K
Join in on this festive jingle bell run starting at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Children’s dashes start at 6 p.m., and the 5K starts at 7 p.m. Benefits Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.org.
Dec. 23
Christmas Celebration
Grace Community Church will host a community Christmas celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Festivities include food, games, rides, music and Santa.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
JANUARY
Jan 4.
Music on Main
Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert. Proceeds benefit a local charity.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Jan. 12
Community Walk
Join your Lakewood Ranch Ambassador, Greg Spring, for a 2-mile, one-hour nature walk on some of the trails in Lakewood Ranch. The walks start at 8 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park at the pavilion, 13010 Adventure Place, Lakewood Ranch.
- For more information, visit Lakewoodranch.com.
Jan. 19
Bike Ride
Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring will lead a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will meet at the fountain at 8 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1
Music on Main
Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert. Proceeds benefit a local charity.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Feb. 9
Learn to Fish
At this learn-to-fish seminar, student anglers will learn about casting, knot tying, bait use and being a good angler. All children under 15 must be accompanied by a parent.
- For information, visit lwrcac.com.
Feb. 16
Youth Fishing Tournament
Lakewood Ranch youth can test their fishing skills at this annual fishing tournament presented by the Lakewood Ranch Angler’s Club.
- For information, visit lwrcac.com.
Bike Ride
Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring will lead a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the fountain at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.
- For more information, visit lakewoodranch.com.
Feb. 23
Health and Wellness Expo
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center hosts more than 50 exhibitors in the health field who will perform screenings and share and information valuable to everyone of all ages.
Runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
- For more information, visit lwrcac.com.