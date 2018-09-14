BEST BET

THURSDAY, Sept. 20

BUSINESS EXPO

Runs from 4:30-7 p.m. at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce present the 10th annual East Meets West Regional Business Expo, where 90 local businesses will showcase their products and services. Those who attend also will be able to taste samples from the area's top restaurants. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. For information, visit lwrba.com.

COMMUNITY

THURSDAY, Sept. 20

LOCAL GOVERNMENT FORUM

Begins at 11:30 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, 7650 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. This panel, presented by Manatee Young Professionals, presents Palmetto Mayor Shirley Bryant, Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston, Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac and Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker in discussing the impact government has on the county's residents. The forum hopes to stress the importance of residents staying informed. Cost to attend is $25 for Manatee Young Professionals members and $30 for nonmembers. Lunch will be provided. To register, email Kimberly Henley at [email protected]. For more information, visit myponline.com.

THURSDAY, Sept. 20

END-OF-LIFE PLANNING WORKSHOP

Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Harvest United Methodist Church, 14305 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch. Experts will talk about end-of-life planning issues, including financial issues, legal documents and preplanning the funeral. Participants will be given print and electronic workbooks. Those interested can view the workshop and sign up at welcometoharvest.org. Cost: $15. For information, call 870-2259.

FRIDAY, Sept. 21

COLLEGE PREPARATION

Runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at State College of Florida Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway East. State College of Florida Lakewood Ranch is hosting a college preparation course for parents on what courses and extracurriculars their students should take. The course is free and open to the public. For information, call 363-7000.

SATURDAY, Sept. 22

CENTERSTONE BENEFIT RUN

Begins at 8 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Centerstone presents the 16th annual Life;Story 5K/10K to raise funds for depression awareness and suicide prevention. Registration starts at 6 a.m. and opening ceremonies are at 7:45 a.m. Closing ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. and include a butterfly release. For information or to register, visit centerstone.org/lifestory.

SUNDAY, Sept. 23

DOG DAYS

Runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. The nonprofit Showing Unconditional Goodwill and Respect will bring a veterinarian to teach volunteers pet health and safety tips. For information, visit signupgenius.com/go/5080548abaf2fabff2-dogdays.

MONDAY, Sept. 24

TAXES IN RETIREMENT

Begins at 6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Certified financial planner and national Social Security adviser Kurt Stahl, of Gulf Coast Financial Planning, will present “Taxes in Retirement.” This is a free educational seminar with no product or services sales. The seminar also will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Town Hall. Snacks and water will be available. Those wanting to attend should RSVP to [email protected] or call 822-8778.

TUESDAY, Sept. 25

MEMOIR WRITING

Runs from 1-2:30 p.m. at Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. This monthly writing group meets to discuss memoir writing. This event is free and open to the public. For information, call 727-6079.

THURSDAY, Sept. 27—SUNDAY, Sept. 30

MASTERS REGATTA

Begins at 8 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Masters rowers will participate in the World Rowing Masters Regatta. Spectators can watch races, visit vendor booths and more. For information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org.

SATURDAY, Sept. 29

BLUES FESTIVAL

Runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Court E., Lakewood Ranch. Linger Lodge is hosting its blues festival, featuring local bands like Manatee River Band and Swinging Bridge. Tickets are $13. For more information, visit 755-2757.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3

BE A TEACHER

Begins at 6 p.m. at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Sarasota, in the Center for Innovation and Technology. The college will host a one-hour information session about its Educator Preparation Institute, which is for anyone with at least a bachelor's degree in a non-education major or teachers with temporary certificates who need a professional certification to teach. Participants can learn about the application process, the courses, how long they take to complete and what it takes to become certified to teach. For more information, contact Araceli Cumbo at 408-1481 or [email protected].

COFFEE WITH A COP

Runs from 4-6 p.m. at Starbucks at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, 8155 Lakewood Main St. This annual Coffee with a Cop event allows residents to connect with law enforcement over coffee and have casual conversations about issues that may be affecting their communities. For information, call 747-3011.

THURSDAY, Oct. 4

FUNDRAISING KICKOFF

Begins at 6 p.m. at California Pizza Kitchen, 192 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit No. 1, Sarasota. This kick-off event, presented by Sisterhood for Good, raises funds for the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's Giving Circle. A portion of food and drink purchases will go toward 2019 grants. When making a purchase, tell the restaurant you are there to help Sisterhood for Good. Donations can be made on purchases through Nov. 30, For more information, visit sisterhoodforgood.org.

SATURDAY, Oct. 13

BOAT SAFETY

Runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gettel Toyota of Lakewood Conference Room, 5959 State Road 64, Lakewood Ranch. A boat safety course, “America’s Boating Course,” is being offered by the Manatee Sail and Power Squadron and is taught for anyone who either owns or operates a boat or could be a passenger in a boat. The cost of the class is $40 for an individual or $50 for a couple. For more information, contact Larry Beverage at 518-3071 or email [email protected].

A SHORT DRIVE

SATURDAY, Sept. 22

MUSEUM DAY

Runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Guest can enjoy free entry to the South Florida Museum and see the museum's new tour about pioneering women and view special showings of "Shark Girl," a 45-minute film on a 20-year-old shark conservationist, which is recommended for ages 10 and up. There will be aquarium presentations at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Tickets are available free online at smithsonian.com/museumday. Download one ticket per email address. Each ticket provides free admission for two guests. For information, visit southfloridamuseum.org