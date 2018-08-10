BEST BET

FRIDAY, Aug. 17—SUNDAY, Aug. 19

SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Begins at 8 a.m. at Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. The Florida State Soccer Association 7v7 Tournament features 10 men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions. Each team is guaranteed to play at least three games. The tournament is free to attend for spectators and it costs $450 to register a team of 10 people. Teams may register an additional four players for $45 per player. For more information, visit floridastatesoccer.com.

COMMUNITY

FRIDAY, Aug. 17

POP-UP MARKET

Runs from 3-8 p.m. at Summerfield Park, 6402 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. The Who Knew Pop-up Market will feature small businesses offering their products and services. For information, call Jennifer Murray at 524-1597.

SUNDAY, Aug. 19

FAB & FIT CLUB

Runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Join Fabletics as it hosts UTC’s free Fab & Fit Club fitness program. The class will take place in Macy’s Court, lower level. Guests should bring a towel, water bottle and workout or yoga mat. Participants will receive 10% off in the store. For more information, visit mallatutc.com.

SUMMER TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Begins at 8 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, 7650 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club is hosting Sarasota’s U.S. Kids Golf championship to wrap up its summer season. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit uskidsgolf.com.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22

ZUMBA CLASS

Begins at 6:10 p.m. at Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch Basketball Court, 11140 Lost Creek Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. This dance fitness class, also known as Zumba, is a free fitness class open to the public. Participating ages must be 16 and older. Ages 15 and under must be with an adult to participate. For more information, call 209-1932.

THURSDAY, Aug. 23—SATURDAY Aug. 25

BOOK SALE

Runs from 12-8 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Friends of Braden River Library is hosting a book sale at Braden River Library. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 727-6079.

SATURDAY, Aug. 25

SUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

Begins at 7 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. The Special Olympics Stand Up Paddle tournament is part of the Florida State Games and will have four levels of competition. The event is free to attend, and food vendors will be on site. An awards ceremony will follow the competition. For more information, call Meghan McLean at 352-243-9536, Ext. 504, or visit specialolympicsflorida.org.

ANTIQUES, ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR

Runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. This monthly fair, which runs through September, will feature a variety of vendors. The fair is free. Tram tours of the groves also will be available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for $10 per adult or $5 per child (ages 3 to 12). For information, visit mixon.com.

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

Runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Heritage Harbour Golf and Eatery, 8000 Stone Harbour Loop, Bradenton. The Manatee County Gator Club will host its 2018 Kick-off Tailgate Party and Scholarship Fundraiser to celebrate the start of football season. There will be tailgate games, prizes, an auction, trivia, buffet dinner, raffles and more. Cost is $40 in advance or $50 at the door. RSVP to [email protected] or visit manateegatorclub.com

SUNDAY, AUG. 26

BRIDGE RUN

Begins at 7:30 a.m. at Fort Hamer Park, 1605 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. This 1-mile, 5K and 10K fundraising event is for people of all ages. Runners will cross the 4,544-foot bridge going south, travel through the Waterlefe subdivision and then return back over the bridge. Registration opens at 6 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Manatee YMCA, The Parrish Foundation and Manatee Youth Rowing. For information, visit forthamerbridgerun.com.

SATURDAY, Sept. 1—MONDAY, Sept. 3

2018 TAMPA BAY LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT

Begins at 8 a.m. at Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd, Lakewood Ranch. Hosted by the Chargers Soccer Club, the 2018 Tampa Bay Labor Day Tournament will feature U8-U19 teams. More than 250 teams are expected to participate. Awards will be given to championship teams in each division. Attendance and parking are free. Costs to register a team vary by division. To register or for more information, visit premiersportscampus.comor chargerssoccer.com.

SUNDAY, Sept. 2

REGGAE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Runs from 2-9 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. The Reggae pon di Lake Pre-Labor Day Party and Music Festival at Nathan Benderson Park will be headlining with MyKal Rose, former original lead singer for Black Uhuru. There will be local and regional live Reggae bands and disc jockeys. Food trucks will have food for sale. Guest should bring their own blankets and chairs. Tickets cost from $30 to $70. For more information, contact Shantel Norman at 336-918-1658 or email [email protected].

SATURDAY, Sept. 15

SUNCOAST JEEP FESTIVAL

Begins at 8 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Come celebrate the Jeep lifestyle and promote Jeep fellowship while raising money for charity, including the Off-Road United Foundation and Operation Smile. Jeep vendors, food trucks and entertainment stands will be on site. An obstacle course will entertain kids while parents test their Jeep's flex with an RTI ramp. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org or facebook.com/suncoastjeepfestival.

A SHORT DRIVE

SATURDAY, Aug. 25

SOMMERFEST

Runs from 6-10 p.m. at Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. The first ever Sommerfest at Music Compound hosted by German American Social Club of Sarasota, this is a German culture festival that benefits German exchange students. The event charges $4 beer tickets as well as $1 soda/water tickets that will available during the event. For more information and to buy tickets eventbrite.com/e/sommerfest-tickets-42684210623.